There was no way Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool was riding off into the sunset after just three movies. If you’ve been paying attention to MCU news, the reveal that Deadpool 4 is in the works isn’t a huge surprise. Now, Puck reports Reynolds is already “wisely focused” on the next chapter, which makes sense for a character that just turned the MCU upside down and shook out millions of dollars at the box office.

Deadpool & Wolverine, released on July 26, 2024, finished its global run at $1.33 billion. It stomped past Joker’s $1.08 billion and now sits as the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. For perspective, the first two Deadpool movies pulled in roughly $780 million each worldwide. Those were already considered absurd wins for R-rated superhero films at the time.

You don’t need an hour-long PowerPoint presentation to see why Marvel wants more. Outside of Spider-Man, it’s hard to point to another MCU character that gets this much attention. What makes it funnier is how close this all came to not happening. After Green Lantern face-planted, Reynolds’ movie career looked wobbly. Deadpool existed because Reynolds wouldn’t drop it. He pushed Marvel and even leaked test footage to force the issue. And it totally worked.

Marvel hasn’t confirmed where Deadpool pops up next or what the story will be about. Reynolds wasn’t announced for Avengers: Doomsday, which releases in December. Although don’t be surprised if he does show up. That door isn’t closed.

Reynolds has been open about pacing himself, though. Speaking to ExtraTV on November 15, 2024, he said he “would love that” when asked about Deadpool 4, then admitted he needed a breather after the last film swallowed his life.

A month later, on December 14, 2024, he told The Hollywood Reporter, “None of them center on Deadpool,” teasing ideas where Wade plays support. He also added he “would always want Deadpool and Wolverine to be paired in some way,” which makes Hugh Jackman feel less optional and more inevitable.

In the meantime, Reynolds is still Reynolds. You’ve probably seen those leaked Blake Lively-Sony texts where he calls Justin Baldoni “a human rounding error”. That’s real-life Deadpool energy.

Marvel may stay quiet, but you don’t build a $1.3 billion R-rated juggernaut and stop at three. Rumor or not, Deadpool 4 is coming.

