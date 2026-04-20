Now in its 5th weekend at the box office, Sony Pictures’ charming new Ryan Gosling film, Project Hail Mary, remains on the charts and has already pulled in close to $600 million worldwide. Based on Andy Weir’s best-selling book of the same name, sci-fi fans have fallen in love with Ryland Grace and Rocky. The good news is that Weird has now expanded the world to add a brand new character: you.

With a new VR title called Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars, the sci-fi author has stretched out the story to include new details not found in any of his books. It’s not a rehash of the book, or even a deleted chapter. This is actually a brand new story he wrote himself. And you get to experience it in first person through VR, which puts you in the cockpit of a dying spaceship, MacGyvering your way through disasters.

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

In this story, fans will get to experience a missing chapter (or maybe cool extra details) not shown in the books or the movie. You’re out in space as Ryland Grace with all the systems failing, scrambling to keep things afloat.

Thankfully, Rocky is back to assist you, too. Here, the character will bond with you as your very personal MVP. As the developers at Maze Theory have promised, you’ll build a “living bond” with Rocky, the alien creature, in the new game.

Even the film’s creators, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, have tested out the VR experience. Heck, Lord has even joked about actually trying the thumbs-up (or thumbs-down) gesture with Rocky in Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars again.

Maze Theory, of course, has a long history of recreating VR worlds like this in the past. Not long ago, they did the same for Doctor Who and Peaky Blinders. So, yeah, fans can expect something very immersive when the game releases in late 2026.

But don’t worry if you’re not a gamer. Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars won’t just be about high scores. It’s about stepping into the beautiful world and story that has captured the hearts of fans across the globe.

Weir hasn’t cracked a sequel yet—he’s said as much—but this scratches the itch in a sideways way.

RELATED: Andy Weir’s Project Hail Mary Is Getting An Official LEGO Set