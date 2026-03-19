Everything is awesome for Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, after their latest directorial feature, Project Hail Mary, has been garnering positive responses. Having seen the movie, the success stems from multiple factors: Ryan Gosling’s charming lead performance, a funny yet emotional storytelling, and stunning visuals. The latter is especially true, given its reported $200 million budget, which was well spent on combining VFX and practical effects.

Extensive practical effects, to be precise, as Lord and Miller insisted on executing them as real and tactile as possible. This includes the entire interior of the Hail Mary spaceship, while the rock, spider-like alien creature Rocky, is a seamless result of state-of-the-art puppetry and digital effects.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s Buddy-Comedy Expertise

One thing that’s been consistent with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s movies is their penchant for buddy-comedy elements. They understand the importance of character dynamics, allowing you to root for them throughout their journey. They already did a great job establishing these elements in Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, highlighting Flint Lockwood (voiced by Bill Hader) and Sam Sparks’ (Anna Faris) love-hate relationship.

In the big-screen version of 21 Jump Street, Lord and Miller flipped the script by transforming the iconic Johnny Depp-led 1980s teen cop drama series into a self-aware, R-rated action comedy. They even went as far as introducing Greg Jenko (Channing Tatum) and Morton Schmidt (Jonah Hill) from the movie version as undercover cops, whose personalities were far from the idealistic yet conflicted youth culture seen from the likes of Depp, Dustin Nguyen, and Peter DeLuise.

Instead, Jenko and Schmidt are deliberately written as an odd-couple dynamic: one’s a brawny but dim-witted jock, and the other’s a socially awkward overachiever. And yet, they play off each other well, thanks to their solid on-screen chemistry emphasizing friendship and mutual struggle.

Ryland Grace and Carl

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Back to Project Hail Mary, Lord and Miller have once again incorporated the buddy-comedy angle into their movie with successful results, beginning with Ryland Grace (Gosling) and Carl (Lionel Boyce). When they first met, Carl was portrayed as a no-nonsense and by-the-book security guard assigned by his superior, Eva Stratt (Sandra Hüller), the leader of the Hail Mary project, to keep an eye on Grace while the latter was conducting his lab work. Grace and Carl barely talk to each other, despite the former trying his best to be affable. It wasn’t until Grace wanted to get supplies for his experiments on analyzing the mysterious single-celled alien microbe Astrophage, where its infinite breed triggers the Petrova line – an infrared arc that causes the sun to turn dimmer.

This leads to Grace and Carl’s trip to a hardware store, filling the shopping cart with lots of DIY items like duct tape. The once stoic Carl finally let loose as they began to share an easy-going rapport, including having a fun time playing a makeshift bowling in the store. At the hands of a lesser director, such a scene may come across as awkwardly misplaced for a sci-fi film about saving the Earth from extinction.

And yet, Lord and Miller manage to make it work as a necessary levity to contrast with the serious and calculated activities in a sterile lab environment, preventing Project Hail Mary from becoming a dour cinematic experience. The scenes between Grace and Carl may have been short, but still more than enough to make a lasting impression.

The Rocky Factor

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Halfway through Project Hail Mary, Lord and Miller introduce a cute, faceless alien creature in the form of a rough, rock-like species which shaped like a spider. Known as an Eridian from the planet Erid, it doesn’t speak in a traditional speech pattern, relying on sound communications through expressive chords and tones. Grace, who later nicknamed him “Rocky” for obvious reasons, after they cross paths, has a tough time trying to communicate with him. But as a scientist, that doesn’t deter him from finding a way to understand each other.

Their odd-couple pairing echoes Lord and Miller’s 21 Jump Street and its sequel, albeit the one seen in this movie involves a human scientist and an extraterrestrial species. Think of their chemistry like a grown-up version of E.T., resulting in one of the most pivotal moments that deftly combines humor with heart in Project Hail Mary. The initial language barrier, the misunderstood physical interactions, and the gradual understanding of Grace and Rocky communicating in spoken words help shape their buddy-comedy dynamic.

But beyond their “meet-cute” moments, Lord and Miller delve deeper into the core of their on-screen chemistry by establishing the clashes of their vastly different cultures and personalities, namely, Rocky’s penchant for watching Grace sleep because the Eridians often stay awake, and the act of being unconscious is seen as a morbid perspective. Another good thing about them is that the co-directors never resorted to dumbing down Grace and Rocky’s unlikely bond, since they share the same goals, along with their mutual strengths in science and problem-solving skills, in facing the ordeal together.

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