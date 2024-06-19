Although it’s in nearly every major blockbuster, you can’t help but roll your eyes every time a film focuses on a product that isn’t relevant to the film. It’s hardly ever subtle and tasteful. In fact, in most cases, it even feels like the films are nothing but extended adverts for a certain beverage or device. Still, we have to appreciate that while these brand names are getting a form of advertising and brand awareness, they are also helping production companies around the world bring our favourite movies to life. Product placement is a great way to get a large audience’s brand recognition, especially when it is in a movie. Let’s take a look at some unforgettable examples of product placement in movies and on the silver screen.

1. McDonald’s – Mac And Me

There are few things as cringe-worthy as the blatant punt for McDonald’s in 1988’s Mac And Me. Someone at Mickey-D’s saw Spielberg’s E.T. and thought it would be a great way to sell burgers to kids of all ages. That person clearly didn’t believe in subtlety.

In the scene above, the alien, cleverly named Mac, visits a McDonald’s, where kids are randomly dancing and having the time of their lives. To make it even more insulting, Ronald McDonald, the clown, even makes a cameo.

I’ve been to McDonald’s hundreds of times, and I’ve yet to see this kind of behaviour. Heck, I have yet to see Ronald McDonald there.

2. Krispy Kreme – Power Rangers

You probably weren’t the only one who felt like eating doughnuts after watching the 2017 Power Rangers movie. The film was literally littered with Krispy Kreme boxes and mentions, and the plot even involved a Krispy Kreme location. Talk about the overuse of product placement.

My favourite has to be the scene where the villain, Rita Repulsa, actually stops to eat a doughnut in the middle of world domination.

3. General Motors – Transformers

Let’s face it: as cute as he is, Bumblebee is a walking, talking advertisement for General Motors. In the franchise’s first movie, the character is a transforming 1976 and 2006 Chevrolet Camaro. Moreover, most of the other car-changing robots are from GM, too.

Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise was a neat way to sell cars and toys.

4. Ihop – Man of Steel

Not even the DCEU is safe from deliberate product placement. In Man of Steel, the Son of El seems to enjoy fighting around IHOP (International House Of Pancakes) for some reason. Hell, one of his childhood friends even happens to be a manager there. It’s remarkably convenient.

I wonder if Superman gets a discount?

5. Twinkies – Zombieland

Twinkies are the cornerstone of any zombie film. Okay, maybe they’re not. But they definitely should be.

Zombieland uses snack cake as McGuffin in the 2009 film. Hey, it worked. You couldn’t wait to see Woody Harrelson’s Tallahassee finally get one.

6. Converse – I, Robot

Will Smith plays a bad-ass detective who has a special hate for robots in the action sci-fi flick I, Robot. But while he hates technology, he has a special weakness for all things old and classic. In the film, we see Smith advertise Converse All-Stars a few times, even pulling a brand-new pair out of the box.

When was the last time your boss complimented you on your shoes?

7. Domino’s Pizza and Pizza Hut – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are famous for their love of pizza. It only makes sense that an advertiser would want their product to be the Turtles’ choice of pizza.

While the ’90s Turtles preferred Domino’s Pizza, the 2014 TMNT characters got their pizza from Pizza Hut.

8. Nike – Back to the Future

It might be thirty-some years later, but we’re still talking about the Nike sneakers worn by Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) in Back to the Future.

The self-lacing Nike Mags became a reality in 2015. It was one of the most successful product placements of all time.

9. Coca-Cola – Superman

Who can forget the classic scene where Christopher Reeve’s Superman spins and tosses Terence Stamp’s General Zod into a Coca-Cola sign? It is easily one of the most memorable product placements ever.

Just ignore the large Marlboro truck that Superman gets chucked into and focus on the cool exploding Coca-Cola signage.

10. Ray-Ban – Top Gun

Back in the ’80s, Top Gun gave Ray-Ban a massive boost in sales when Tom Cruise famously wore Aviator sunglasses in nearly every scene. Everyone and their grandmother felt the need… the need for giant black sunglasses.

The film is well-known for the appearance of a young Tom Cruise as Joel Goodsen. In a particular scene, the actor sports a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses.

Cruise is known to this day for always wearing a pair of sunglasses in nearly every movie he is in, a theme that could have been started with Top Gun and Risky Business.

11. Nokia – The Matrix

The Matrix used a lot of phones. All of them were from Nokia. All of them were cool. All of them became must-have items.

That’s a really good example of product placement in movies. To this day, we associate Nokia with The Matrix.

12. Heineken – Skyfall

In 2012, James Bond broke tradition and did the unspeakable. Instead of having his usual Martini “shaken not stirred”, he opted for a Heineken beer. Ian Fleming probably rolled over in his grave.

Either way, the sponsorship probably saved Skyfall, which had problems with the budget and the studio. Let’s hope the next James Bond (fingers crossed for Henry Cavill) returns to Martinis.

13. Mini Cooper – The Italian Job

Aside from the Mini Coopers on display, most people probably don’t remember much about The Italian Job. Who acted in it? What was the story about? Nope, nothing.

All everyone remembers are those beautiful British cars (they are not Italian).

14. Wilson Sporting Goods – Cast Away

Who can forget Wilson from Cast Away? Who knew that we would feel so emotional about a volleyball? We’re not sure there is a more famous ball in the world today.

While the idea might have simply started as a product placement moment, Wilson from Wilson Sporting Goods might have become one of the most iconic “characters” in the movie.

15. Head & Shoulders – Evolution

Shampoo once saved the universe. At least, that’s what Evolution had us believe. The movie’s main characters use Head & Shoulders shampoo to destroy the alien organism trying to take over the earth, with a minor flaw in their plans.

While it’s obvious that this was done mostly for product placement, the excuse was that Head & Shoulders contains selenium, the element that they needed to destroy the organism. Unfortunately, this isn’t true, but Evolution had all of us fooled. I don’t know if they sold more shampoo after this, but it was an interesting attempt.

16. Aston Martin – James Bond: Casino Royale

If anyone in the business is known for driving classy cars, it is James Bond. It couldn’t have been any more perfect to have a stunning Aston Martin as a part of the James Bond film Casino Royale​.

While it’s doubtful that the general watcher is Aston Martin’s target audience, the placement of the car in the movie with an iconic character like James Bond definitely gave the global brand an even higher level of prestige.

17. Wayne’s World

There was a running joke about product placement in Wayne’s World, mainly thanks to a one-minute-long scene that included brands like Pizza Hut, Doritos, Reebok, Nuprin, and even Pepsi.

The irony is that the scene is about how the two main characters (Mike Myers and Dana Carvey) want to refrain from bowing to the marketing strategy their production company is trying to get them to participate in.

18. Reese’s Pieces – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Young Elliot (played by Henry Thomas) uses Reese’s Pieces to lure E.T. out of hiding, strewing the character about in a kind of Hansel and Gretel-type fashion. Far Out Magazine has an interesting story about why Spielberg used Hershey Foods’ Reese’s Pieces. Mars Incorporated owns M&Ms and wouldn’t consent to the filmmaker using their candy in his movie.

The funny part is that Mars Incorporated missed out because the movie increased the sales of Reese’s Pieces by more than 300%.

19. Dr Pepper – Forrest Gump

We all know and love the hilarious moment when Tom Hanks’ character Forrest Gump drinks “about 15 Dr Peppers” and tells the president of the United States that he has to go to the bathroom. This is brilliant product placement!

20. Taco Bell – Demolition Man

Even the dystopian future isn’t safe from fast food franchises, as Taco Bell made its way into Demolition Man. Having won “The Franchise Wars” in the sci-fi film, Taco Bell is a part of every food chain in America and was converted into a gourmet restaurant, becoming one of the only options for “fine dining” in the dystopian future.

21. Panasonic Batteries – Toy Story (Japanese Release)

Toy Story was famously a movie with little to no product placement in the film, other than Panasonic, who paid to have their batteries appear in the baby monitor of the Japanese release. In every other movie version, the batteries are just some generic AA batteries.

22. Oliver Peoples – Fight Club

Tyler Durden’s signature red Oliver Peoples sunglasses are among the most prominently featured products in the film, receiving several minutes of screen time. They weren’t the only sunglasses seen on the character, as he was well-known for pairing sunglasses with nearly any outfit. Still, these red ones have become the most iconic.

23. Wonka Chocolate Bar – Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

After Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory was released in 1971, the Wonka Brand was created. Demand for the chocolate bar skyrocketed, leading Nestle to buy the Wonka brand, found “The Willy Wonka Candy Company,” and started distributing the iconic chocolate bars.

24. White Castle – Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

While most product placement scenarios last only a few minutes, what better marketing technique could you ask for than the name of your restaurant being in the movie’s title? Not only is it the title, but the plot of the entire film is precisely what the title says: Harold and Kumar go to White Castle just for those little burgers.

25. Carl F. Bucherer Watches – John Wick 2

One thing that Keanu Reeves’ assassin is known for is the impeccable way that he dresses – and his great sense of timing, of course. Co-director Chad Stahelski explained to Worldtempus why they chose to work with this particular brand of watches, revealing that they wanted something classic that wasn’t overused or too well-known.

Can you think of other clever or not-so-clever examples of movie product placement?