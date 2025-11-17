Pierce Brosnan was once known as the man who saved the world with a tux and a martini. Then at 69, he traded Bond gadgets for a golden helmet and became DC’s most charming sorcerer in Black Adam back in 2022. Although, many weren’t fans of the film, we all agreed that Brosnan’s Doctor Fate was a standout. He was wise and powerful – very similar to the comic book counterpart. And yet, Fate… died. So why is Pierce Brosnan teasing the possibility of a return as Doctor Fate in James Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow?

Black Adam promised to shake the hierarchy of power. Instead, it face-planted at the box office. Dwayne Johnson even showed profit spreadsheets like a kid bringing home a report card insisting he definitely didn’t fail math. Warner Bros. Discovery didn’t go for it, unfortunately. So the Rock is out, Henry Cavill’s Superman is out, and the Justice Society of America got the boot, too, right? Well, maybe not.

James Gunn is rebuilding everything with the new DCU’s Superman, starring David Corenswet as a fresh-faced Clark Kent. And apparently Pierce Brosnan has heard talk that he could possibly return as the DC hero. Talking to GQ, when he was asked if he’s trying to break down the Marvel offices looking for work, he shut that down quick: “No, I’m not. I’ve never banged down anyone’s door. I mean, they know where to find me.” Then he casually dropped the surprise: “I’ve heard that Doctor Fate was going to have his own show, or his own movie. I’ve heard that he’s going to be in the next Superman.”

The next Superman? He says in the present tense. Like this is a thing that’s happening in the future. And when asked if he’d return, he didn’t even pretend to be mysterious: “I enjoyed that, the philosophy of that character, very much, and I would definitely be open to it.”

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

For those who don’t know, Kent Nelson isn’t just a DC wizard. He’s a man constantly bargaining with a magical helmet that basically makes all the big decisions. Fate sees everything. The sacrifice, the struggles, the future. And in Black Adam, he gave fans one of the film’s most emotional moments when he chose to sacrifice himself to save Hawkman.

With Man of Tomorrow dropping July 9, 2027, and a lineup including Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders, and the arrival of Brainiac, things are already pretty full for the Justice Society to sneak back in. And if rumors are true, names like Green Lantern’s John Stewart and Peacemaker’s John Cena could show up too.

Dwayne Johnson, for his part, still speaks fondly about his time in spandex. “I loved making Black Adam. We had a great time,” he said. Then he gave the ultimate polite breakup line: “Wish that universe well. And on to others.”

So maybe Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate returns in this new DCU’s third film, Man of Tomorrow. Maybe he doesn’t. Brosnan sounds game. Fans are definitely game. And if Brosnan’s Doctor Fate returns, does that mean Johnson’s Black Adam could return too?

RELATED: We Still Want To See Black Adam Vs. Superman – & It Already Has The Perfect Director