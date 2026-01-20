Peter Jackson (one of the greatest filmmakers of all time) didn’t vanish. He’s just been grieving, quietly, for over a decade. It’s been 12 years since Jackson, now 64, last directed a narrative feature. That was 2014’s The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, the final stop on a journey that started with Middle-earth and ended with a lot of fans feeling tired. Since then, he’s stayed busy, just not in the way you expect.

In 2019, Jackson restored WWI footage for the astonishing They Shall Not Grow Old. He pulled off the impossible with The Beatles: Get Back in 2021, shaping hours of old footage into something warm and human. But he hasn’t shot any movies himself.

Jackson recently addressed this during an intro that’s playing in theatres ahead of the re-release of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Standing there, revisiting the film that swept the 2004 Oscars and won Best Picture, he finally explained why he stepped away. The reason has a name: Andrew Lesnie.

“That was a terrible blow to me, losing Andrew. It wasn’t a conscious decision because after that I made a documentary using old footage, and then I made a documentary about The Beatles, using old footage they had shot, and looking back I realize that I’ve avoided doing drama films because I’d have to work with someone else who isn’t Andrew, and I think his death changed my creative path. The result is for 11 or 12 years, I haven’t made a drama film because that would require me to build a relationship with another DP.”

Lesnie, the Australian cinematographer who joined Jackson on The Fellowship of the Ring in 2001, didn’t just light scenes. He became family. They argued. They pushed each other. They made six films together, from The Lord of the Rings trilogy to King Kong, The Lovely Bones, and all three Hobbit films.

“Andrew has come on to shoot Fellowship of the Ring, I hadn’t met him before. He stayed. It became a partnership. The relationship between a director and his DP is pretty intense. We would bicker and argue about stuff. I’m an only child and I thought ‘Andrew is like a brother to me now […] then he just had a huge heart attack and died.’”

If you’ve ever avoided something you love because it reminds you of who’s missing, you get it.

Jackson says he’ll return to drama. Slowly. “I mean I will, and the day is getting closer that I’ll do that, but it’s certainly taken me a long time to get there.”

He’s also developing three screenplays, according to a recent Screen Rant interview. One of them might still be that long-whispered sequel to The Adventures of Tintin, last seen in Steven Spielberg’s 2011 film.

Until then, the pause makes sense. This isn’t a director stuck. This is a filmmaker protecting the bond that shaped everything you loved about his work, from Heavenly Creatures to The Frighteners to Middle-earth itself.

