Peter Jackson recently revealed the reason he hasn’t directed a narrative film since 2014’s The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies: the death of his friend and DP, Andrew Lesnie. The good news is that Jackson himself is working on his return. And it’s coming any day now. And according to reports, it could even be for a Tintin sequel.

When Andy Serkis, who voiced Captain Haddock in The Adventures of Tintin, recently chatted to Collider that Jackson really wants to make the second film. “I love that Tintin film. I loved the process of making that film with such great filmmakers. I think Peter really, really wants to make it, so hopefully down the line,” he said.

Serkis himself is really busy at the moment, of course. He’s got The Batman Part II shoots, and he’s taking on directing from Jackson for the upcoming The Lord of the Rings sequel: The Hunt for Gollum. But that busy schedule couldn’t even prevent him from expressing his excitement for Tintin 2, a film that’s been in limbo for quite some time now.

The news also aligns with what Steven Spielberg said back in 2018, when he confirmed Jackson was still attached and expected to take over directing duties. “Peter Jackson has to do the second part. Normally, if all goes well, he will soon start working on the script. As it takes two years of animation work on the film, I wouldn’t expect to see it released for at least another three years. But Peter will stick with it. Tintin is not dead!”

Spielberg’s words would become a little prophetic, except it’s taking much longer than 3 years at this point.

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

The first film, The Adventures of Tintin, released in 2011, didn’t exactly make a ton of money at the U.S. box office, but it did well in other international markets. As it should be. The character has always been popular in Europe.

Jackson returning to direct Tintin 2 would be a great way to re-enter the industry. Sure, he’s kept busy with those documentaries over the years. But They Shall Grow Old (2019) and The Beatles: Get Back (2021) aren’t The Lord of the Rings, or Tintin, for that matter. They aren’t the spectacle films we’ve come to expect from the director.

There’s a whole new generation that hasn’t even heard about Tintin. A sequel from Jackson could rectify that. It’s time!

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