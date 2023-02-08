One Punch Man has seen two successful seasons since it was first released in 2015. Understandably, fans were intrigued by the bald-headed hero and his ability to take down his enemies with a single punch. Further than that, besides Saitama, fans grew to love many of the main casts seen within the show as the story tends to focus more on other heroes. But there has been no word about the show since the second season aired in 2019. That is, until August 2022, when it was officially announced that One Punch Man Season 3 was in production. This was good news for fans of the One Punch Man anime and manga, and it has fans ecstatic. So naturally, audiences would like to know what can be expected from the next season.

It has been two years since the release of season 2 of One Punch Man, and fans have begun to conclude that no more episodes will be released. However, the official Twitter page for the anime posted a promotional image that revealed a third season would be released. Naturally, fans were excited by the news and have been trying to find as much information as possible about the next season. So, without further ado, here is everything we know about One Punch Man season 3.

When Will the Third Season of One-Punch Man Be Released?

Unfortunately, there has not been a confirmed release date for the new season. However, fans have speculated that the third season might hit audiences’ screens as soon as 2023. This is highly unlikely if the show only entered production in 2022. A release date for 2024/2025 is more realistic. This is because one also must consider the general amount of time it takes the studios to produce a season. For example, it took four years before fans saw a second season of One Punch Man following its initial release in 2015. Similarly, fans might have to wait another 3-4 years before seeing a third season.

Will One Punch Man Season 3 Be Animated by Madhouse?

Each season released has seen a different animation studio take up the task of animating the show. The first season saw Madhouse pick up the animation, and they did a great job with the quality. Season two was handled by a lesser-known animation studio called J.C. Staff. However, there was much controversy surrounding animation quality within the second season. Fans were not happy with what they received even though, arguably, the studio did a decent job. But it would make the most sense to see J.C. Staff return to animate the third season, even if they aren’t fans’ first choice of studios.

Furthermore, there has been speculation that MAPPA Studios would take over the third season’s animation. This would also make sense, considering MAPPA has an insane work schedule and has taken on much big anime in recent years, the most popular being Attack on Titan. But the official One Punch Man Twitter page has warned fans not to believe this as MAPPA studios taking over is only a rumour. There has been no confirmation on who will be animating the next season. But if MAPPA or J.C. Studios were to take on the job, fans are worried that there would be a significant quality drop. The latter studio’s work was scouted in season two, and MAPPA studios saw a lot of backlash for Attack on Titan’s final season.

One other choice that fans have yet to consider is Studio Bones. They are responsible for the great animation from the OPM creator’s other big work, Mob Psycho 100. And seeing the end of Mob Psycho 100 season 3 and My Hero Academia season 6 ending soon, they would definitely have the time to take on the project.

Is There a Trailer or Teaser for Season 3?

There is no confirmed teaser or trailer for the third season, much to fans’ disappointment. There has also been no confirmation of a date for a trailer drop either. So, all fans can do is wait. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that fans have nothing to watch in the meantime. The creator of One Punch Man, Yusuke Murata, illustrated and released a short for the anime in September 2019. It may not be a trailer for the new season, but it is something new from the series. And if you have seen the main series but were unaware, there are quite a few OVAs available on many streaming sites that continues the adventures of fans’ favourite heroes.

What Will the Plot of One Punch Man Season 3 Be?

Again, there has yet to be any confirmation on the plot for the next season. However, if one were to make an educated guess, the next season will likely follow the manga and pick up from chapter 85. This means it would change the overall focus to Garou, one of the better villains in recent years. In addition, the new season will further explore the Monster Association and introduce higher-level threats such as Evil Natural Water and Royal-Ripper. The most anticipated scenes for season 3 lie in the array of fighting sequences between the heroes and villains. This will directly result from a full-out war between The Hero Association and the Monster Association.

And if one considers the scale of fights that have already been seen between Saitama and other members of the Hero Association, then the next season’s sequences will be something to look forward to.

Who Will be Returning for the Third Season?

Based on the information provided by the manga, it can be safe to assume that Saitama and Genos will return for the next season. It is also safe to assume that they will be reprising their roles as the main characters in the show. Furthermore, many of the heroes fans met in season two will also make their way back to the screen. However, some new characters will be introduced into the show, and many will be villains. It is important to remember that none of this information has been officially confirmed and is based on the remaining chapters of the manga.

Where Can the New Season Be Watched?

All the other seasons of One Punch Man are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. So it would be safe to assume that Crunchyroll will be the go-to spot to watch it once the next season drops.

Is the Live-Action One Punch Man Real?

This article mentions this as fans may see the live-action version of the show before they see season three of One Punch Man. So, fans may be interested to know that a live-action film was confirmed last year. In June 2022, Sony Pictures purchased the rights to the show, and the film’s production has been confirmed. Justin Lin has been tied to the project as the director, with Jeff Plinker and Scott Rosenberg taking up the film’s screenwriters role. Lin has seen his hand in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), whereas Plinker has worked on The Amazing Spider-Man (2014), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Venom (2018).

Rosenberg has written for Gone in 60 Seconds (2000), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019). He was an executive producer for the last film and has also done some uncredited revisions for Spider-Man (2002). The attached crew, so far, has good track records in terms of their work, as all the films mentioned above have been highly successful following their release. The film has also secured a production company in Arad Productions.

