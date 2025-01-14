The announcement of another Jurassic World film shocked many fans—where can the franchise possibly go next? We’ve seen them return to the island repeatedly, rebuild the park multiple times, and even unleash dinosaurs into major cities across the globe. Just when it seemed like the series had finally reached its end and was ready to go into extinction, Universal Pictures revealed yet another sequel. Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to start making memes. One of the most popular memes circulating online is from a “leaked” trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth, featuring Scarlett Johansson’s character, Zora Bennet, hilariously transforming into a full-blown Velociraptor with a blonde wig. Could this really be the next step for the franchise? Is Raptor Johansson real?

Raptor Johansson Becomes An Internet Legend

As ridiculous as it sounds, the Raptor Johansson video clip has been convincing enough to fool a few fans on social media. Many believe that Jurassic World Rebirth could actually feature human-dinosaur hybrids. But, unfortunately, it’s been proven to be 100% fake. No, Johansson won’t be morphing into a raptor anytime soon—though, let’s be honest, it might be a better plot than what the franchise has delivered in a while.

That said, the idea of human-dinosaur hybrids might not be as crazy as it might sound. A few years ago, scriptwriters seriously considered taking the franchise in that bizarre direction. An early draft from a few years ago reportedly even featured a squad of dino-human hybrids engineered as super-soldiers—a concept that, as we now know, never made it to the big screen.

What Is Jurassic World Rebirth Actually About?

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

So, if Jurassic World Rebirth isn’t about human-dinosaur hybrids, what exactly is it about? And why do they keep returning to these islands? The film is set five years after Jurassic World Dominion (2022) and explores a world where dinosaurs struggle to survive in environments that no longer suit them. The few remaining prehistoric creatures exist in isolated equatorial zones—hot, humid regions that mimic their ancient habitats.

Sound familiar? We’ve kinda had this story before. So, what’s new? In Jurassic World Rebirth, three of the largest surviving dinosaurs hold the key to a groundbreaking medical discovery, with their genetic material promising life-saving benefits for humankind.

Does the Franchise Need a Fresh Spark?

Image by Jarrod Saunders for Fortress of Solitude

Now, let’s see a quick show of hands—who would prefer the Raptor Johansson storyline instead? Given how predictable the franchise has become, something this bizarre might have actually made it more exciting. While the Jurassic movies continue to dominate the box office, the series desperately needs a fresh spark. Some fans have suggested a crossover with Fast & Furious, where Vin Diesel’s Dom takes on dinosaurs—basically Cadillacs and Dinosaurs in live action. Others believe the franchise should go back to basics and embrace the lessons of the original film. In other words, make Jurassic Park scary again.

The Real Jurassic World Rebirth

As for the real Jurassic World Rebirth, Scarlett Johansson will star as Zora Bennet alongside Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, though official footage has yet to be released. And with AI-assisted deepfakes becoming more convincing by the day, it’s easy to see why some people believed the Raptor Johansson trailer was real.

Such a pity it isn’t.

Tell us, were you hoping to see Raptor Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth?