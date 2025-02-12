Say what you want about Chris Pratt, but his role as Owen Grady in the Jurassic World series undoubtedly gave the action-packed dinosaur pictures a little added flair. Audiences have enjoyed watching the animal behavioural scientist interact with the raptors and seeing the development of his bond with Blue throughout the Jurassic World films, which makes his absence from any promotional material for the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth all the more noticeable.

Last week, the official trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth was unveiled, giving fans a preview of the story, setting, and characters to expect in the next dinosaur adventure. And there are many exciting things to anticipate in this new instalment, such as a mysterious new hybrid dinosaur; many fans are confused about why Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady is not present.

Well, there’s an easy explanation for that—Rebirth has been announced as a soft reboot of the Jurassic World series, which means it will feature new characters and plots that are set in the same universe as the original films but aren’t necessarily directly related. The goal is to return the narrative to the original Jurassic Park‘s horror style while continuing to explore new ground.

Fans should, therefore, expect that Owen Grady or Chris Pratt will not be making a comeback to tame the dinosaurs of Jurassic World Rebirth. However, the fact that Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and Scarlett Johansson will spearhead the dinosaur wrangling in the upcoming film is a huge consolation.

The film will see the three sent to a dinosaur-infested island that served as a research facility for the first Jurassic Park, along with several additional crew members. The team has to extract genetic material from the three largest dinosaurs on the island in an effort to create a possibly life-saving medical breakthrough. But given that the dinosaurs in the area are said to be “the worst of the worst,” it’s obvious that the task at hand will not be easy.

While the latest movie is ushering in a ‘new era’ of dinosaur adventures, Jurassic World Dominion has shown that the series is open to the return of old faces. This leaves the door wide open for Pratt’s Owen Grady to join the adventures later on in the series, or perhaps even make a surprise cameo appearance in Jurassic World Rebirth.

As of now, the fate of the popular velociraptor trainer remains uncertain. Whether he will return for more prehistoric thrills is a question that will hopefully be answered with the Jurassic World Rebirth’s official release on July 2, 2025.

Tell us, would you like to see Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady return in Jurassic World Rebirth?