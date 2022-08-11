In the new trailer update, Wolverine is introduced to the team of heroes fighting in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a turn-based tactical game.

2K Games and Firaxis Games, in collaboration with Marvel Games, are currently working hard on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which will feature comic book characters from multiple Marvel Comics properties such as Midnight Sons, Avengers, X-Men, and Runaways. The game is being developed in Unreal Engine by highly reputable development company Firaxis Games (XCOM: Chimera Squad, Civilization VI), so is sure to be a masterpiece.

Wolverine’s Trailer

The new Marvel’s Midnight Suns trailer released is dedicated to one of its playable superheroes, introducing Logan A.K.A Wolverine to the roster.

As all of their initial superhero introduction videos are, the short video shows a glimpse of Wolverine’s nature in the game, making it clear that he will be doing some serious damage.

This trailer is expected to follow the pattern of previous videos, meaning we can expect a much more extensive video explaining the mechanics of the hero and his battlefield role in detail as well as another one showing the history behind the hero to follow shortly.

Wolverine’s Marvel’s Midnight Suns trailer follows on the heels of other heroes that have had their gameplay and history showcased concerning the game, including Steve Rogers A.K.A Captain America (or America’s Ass for Marvel Cinematic Universe lovers). What followed were the introductory trailers, gameplay mechanics, and history videos for Tony Stark A.K.A Ironman, and Peter Parker A.K.A Spider-Man (as hinted at by the official website as well).

The official website also hints at the eventual addition of Doctor Strange and Blade. Plus there are many others like Captain Marvel, Ghostrider, and more, in official images.

Fans are cautiously optimistic about the game following the relatively unsuccessful experience of Marvel’s Avengers which is being kept afloat by regular skins releases, but so far Marvel’s Midnight Suns looks like it will be a blast for tactical gamers.

Midnight Suns Available For Pre-Order

The official website shares a titillating introduction of what to expect from Marvel’s Midnight Suns with statements like “When the Demonic Lilith and her fearsome horde unite with the evil army of Hydra, it’s time to unleash Marvel’s dark side.” And “Watch as Lilith, Mother of Demons, effortlessly subdues the almighty Venom, corrupting him to serve her cause. With Lilith’s underworld army growing in size and power, the Midnight Suns need help – which arrives in the form of everyone’s favourite Web-Slinger, Spider-Man himself.”

The game will be made available in multiple editions, including Standard, Enhanced, Digital+ and Legendary editions, and is currently available on the official website for pre-order. It has been set for release on most platforms such as PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and even Nintendo Switch, however, the release date for PC and the next-gen consoles has been delayed to March 2023, while older generations of the consoles and Nintendo Switch Currently have no set release window at all.

What are your thoughts on Marvel’s Midnight Suns Wolverine trailer?