There’s something special happening in Indonesian cinema, and the world needs to pay attention to the rumblings of greatness. From the mind of Joko Anwar comes the riotous Ghost in the Cell, a film that asks what happens when you smush together the torturous imagery from Hellraiser and Saw and the camaraderie of The Shawshank Redemption, then smooth out the edges with comedy. It sounds like it shouldn’t work, but Anwar creates a marvelous monster out of all the nuts and bolts, turning this into one of the most original offerings of 2026.

The film wastes no time in setting the stage and introducing the concept. Mild-mannered journalist Dimas (Endy Arfian) works late to submit a story about strange happenings in Borneo; however, his boss hates the piece and forces him to redo it. Moments later, the boss ends up dead – well, not just dead, but brutalized in a demonic way. Dimas takes the blame, ending up behind bars for murder, where he meets inmates Anggoro (Abimana Aryasatya), Six (Yoga Pratama), Wildan (Mike Lucock), Pendi (Lukman Sardi), and Irfan (Dimas Danang Suryonegoro).

Within the prison walls is a violent and corrupt life that Dimas needs to adjust to and navigate, while his new pals watch his back. However, his arrival also sees savagery and death follow him inside the joint. The problem is: who will listen to the prisoners when they say someone – or something – is out to get them?

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Image Credit: Well Go USA

While Ghost in the Cell features gore, the violence isn’t the default mode for Anwar here; it’s only used sporadically and where it makes sense to enhance the overall story. As a matter of fact, the writer-director spends more time on establishing the core characters and building the complex bonds between them. As a result, this creates a stronger and more valuable connection between the characters and viewers as well, making everybody concerned about their fates rather than just cheering for the next gnarly death scene or chuckleworthy moment.

Wipe away the blood, guts, and laughs, and there’s also a resonating message about injustice and the failings of the rehabilitation systems in an unequal society. Ghost in the Cell explores how corruption runs deep and rots everything from the inside out. The guards within the prison are more violent and dangerous than the inmates, enriching themselves through corruption and promoting only the interests of those who pay them the most. At one point, you ask yourself: who really are the criminals in all of this?

All the meshing of genres and messages could crumble in another director’s hands, but Anwar juggles everything without dropping a single ball. What’s most impressive is how seamless and easy he makes it appear. Ghost in the Cell never feels intimidating, unapproachable, or like a director stroking their own ego for self-gratification. Instead, it’s an entertaining but layered film with a lot to say. Even if you don’t get it all the first time around, it’s okay – you can still enjoy it on a surface level.

Image Credit: Well Go USA

To circle back to the comparisons with The Shawshank Redemption, Ghost in the Cell isn’t as much about freedom as it is about resilience. These characters already find themselves in a tough situation to begin with, but the addition of a supernatural threat makes it overwhelming. However, the human spirit holds remarkable power – especially when everybody works together to overcome the odds. That’s what Ghost in the Cell is all about.

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Ghost in the Cell hits U.S. theaters October 2 via Well Go USA. A digital release date hasn’t been announced yet.

Ghost in the Cell A notorious prison, an invisible force starts killing inmates brutally, compelling enemy gangs and corrupt guards to work together as they try to survive the mounting bloodshed. Studio: Come and See Pictures, Rapi Films, Legacy Pictures, Distributed by Well Go USA Running Time: 106 minutes Release Date: February 13, 2026 (Berlin), April 16, 2026 (Indonesia), April 30, 2026 (Malaysia), October 2, 2026 (USA) Cast: Endy Arfian, Abimana Aryasatya, Yoga Pratama, Aming, Kiki Narendra Director: Joko Anwar Writers: Joko Anwar Genre: Supernatural, Horror, Comedy Box Office: N/A