How many Batman movies can Warner Bros produce? How many Jokers will there be? Apparently, there’s no limit. And as James Gunn continues to reshape Warner Bros’ DC Universe, we can expect a steady stream of casting announcements, including another Joker for Batman: Brave and the Bold. With fans eagerly speculating about who will portray the iconic characters in this new vision, honestly, one name stands out as a perfect fit for the Joker: Neil Sandilands. And the best news? He’s pretty keen on the role, too.

Why Neil Sandilands?

Known for his intense and nuanced performances, Sandilands brings a unique combination of talent and enthusiasm to any role he takes on, whether that’s playing a complex, multi-dimensional villain in Netflix’s Sweet Tooth or acting like an ape in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. He’s also not new to the DC world either. His chilling performance as the Thinker in CW’s The Flash showcased his skill at delving into the minds of deeply intelligent and malevolent characters, much like Joker.

With all that said, Sandilands experience is invaluable for a role like Joker, where blending genius and madness is key to capturing the character’s balance. Step too far towards madness, and you’ll get Jared Leto’s take on the character. Step too far right, and you’ll find the campy Jack Nicholson version.

What the DCU’s Joker requires is an actor who can embrace both the psychological complexities and the menacing darkness of the character.

A Different Type of Joker

Over the years, we’ve seen quite a few different takes on the Clown Prince of Crime, one of the most infamous and recognizable villains across all mediums. We’ve seen him as a mental patient in Joker, as a gangster in Suicide Squad, a terrorist in The Dark Knight, and more recently, a criminal in The Batman. If James Gunn is going to introduce yet another Joker to the DCU, he’s going to have to be different, especially to stand out from a crowd that includes Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, Barry Keoghan, Cesar Romero and Joaquin Phoenix.

With years of comic book stories and numerous interpretations of the character, it will be fascinating to see which direction the DCU takes. Based on the current setup for Superman: Legacy, it appears that James Gunn is aiming to align the characters more closely with their comic book counterparts. This suggests we might see a Joker reminiscent of Alan Moore’s The Killing Joke or Brian Azzarello’s gritty and unnerving take in the 2008 graphic novel Joker.

Regardless of the direction, one constant with live-action versions is that they demand a strong actor to bring the role to life. It’s not a role that just any actor can slip into and out of easily.

He’s Keen On Playing The Role

In a recent interview with Fortress of Solitude, Sandilands was asked about whether or not he would be open to playing a role in the Batman films. He was quick to joke about the possibility but also revealed that he was totally willing. “As long as you write it. Write it right there. Me, the journalist, I suggest that this guy should be playing the next Joker and show Joaquin what he missed,” he joked before getting serious. “I’m definitely signed up. I’m here. I’m raising my hand. Yeah, so let’s see what happens.”

While Sandilands isn’t necessarily gunning (excuse the pun) for the role, he certainly seems up for the challenge should he get a call from Gunn regarding a role in the DCU.

What do you think? Could Neil Sandilands pull off Joker in James Gunn’s DCU? Or are you still hoping for Willem Dafoe to play Mr. J?