Navigating your 20s can be challenging – especially when you are a superhero! The latest trailer for My Adventures with Superman shows a young Kal-El just starting in the city of Metropolis. He is not yet the bold and confident Man of Steel we have come to love, but a slightly dorky young adult grappling with some of life’s most challenging questions while trying not to break everything he touches. With all his attempts to be a “normal man having a normal day” simply not panning out, the superhero learns to listen to his instinct and use his powers to help those in trouble.

RELATED: My Adventures With Superman: New Animated Series Starring Jack Quaid

My Adventures with Superman

Being a 20-something-year-old, Clark obviously needs a job (how else will he pay for everything he has been breaking). Que in the Daily Planet. As he works alongside Lois Lane and fellow intern Jimmy Olsen to uncover the hidden identity of the city’s mystery vigilante, the up-and-coming reporter is stuck between keeping his alter ego safe and finding the story of the century! The trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right.

RELATED: The Fortress of Solitude: Where is Superman’s Home?

The teaser for the series shows off the beloved superhero and his crew in a charming anime-inspired character design and animation. While the upcoming show may bring a fresh take on themes and characters, it is a return to the lighthearted, wholesome superhero legacy of one of the most iconic superheroes of all time.

Packed with action, comedy, and the promise of a budding romance, this coming-of-age story seems like a must-watch! DC may have another hit tv show on its hands.

Watch the trailer for My Adventures with Superman below.

Official Synopsis

Check out the official synopsis for the upcoming animated series below:

My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right.”

My Adventures with Superman boasts a superheroic cast with The Boys star Jack Quaid as the voice of Clark Kent alongside Alice Lee as Lois Lane and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen.

The brand-new superhero series will premiere on Adult Swim at midnight on Thursday, July 6th, and will then move to HBO Max the following day. Season one will take flight with two back-to-back episodes, and new episodes will be released every Thursday afterwards. Still, if you miss them, you can catch encore episodes on Fridays at 7 PM EST on Adult Swim and Saturdays at midnight on Toonami.

RELATED: Superman Returns: The Underrated Man of Steel Movie Deserves More Love

What did you think of the My Adventures with Superman trailer?