Rob Liefeld has never been shy about sharing his opinions on social media, but his latest declaration sent comic‑book fans into a meltdown. In a reply to insider @MyTimeToShineHello, who asked, “What DC movie is a 10/10?” The Deadpool creator answered with three letters: “MOS”. And then stepped back. Yes, according to Rob Liefeld, Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel is a perfect 10 out of 10. A follower snapped back, “Respectfully, Rob shut the f**k up. This has to be one of the most asinine takes. Go practice, drawing feet or something.” Liefeld’s comeback was a brisk “STFU.” Conversation over.

The comic book creator’s admiration for Zack Snyder’s work isn’t a one‑off compliment. In 2023, he told the world Man of Steel was his favourite DC film, and he keeps backing it up. However, just recently, he shared that, even though his a fan, it’s time for Snyder fans to move on. “I understand the Snyderverse disappointment – I loved MOS, enjoyed the JL Snydercut… I’m looking forward to a great new SUPERMAN era.”

For many DC fans, Man of Steel offered something special: stunning visual effects showing off Kryptonian tech, gripping fight scenes we’ve never seen in a superhero film before, and a unique take on Superman’s origin story. It also asks important questions about how humanity would deal with a powerful being like Superman taking to the skies and saving the world. Snyder’s approach to comic book films was much darker and grittier than Marvel’s lighter comedic tone.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Liefeld’s stance reveals something useful for every fan: know what you value in a superhero film and stand by it. If moral complexity and visual swagger matter most to you, you might land on the same verdict he did. If you lean toward brooding vigilantes, you may stick with The Dark Knight.

A new Superman era arrives in July 2025 when David Corenswet pulls on the cape under James Gunn’s direction. Liefeld has already critiqued the teaser’s cross‑eyed flight shot: “Oh Man, that last shot is BAD.” But he seems a lot more positive about the upcoming film than he was about Superman Returns, for which he confesses: “Had high hopes. Walked out so pissed.”

Clearly, Rob Liefeld is a fan of Superman, and he holds the Man of Steel in high regard. Let us hope he feels similarly about Superman (2025).

