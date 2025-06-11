James Gunn might’ve just answered the loudest question buzzing around DC fandom since the day Superman (2025), starring David Corenswet as the new Superman, was first announced: Can this film top Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel when it comes to action?

If you’re a Snyder loyalist, you already know the bar is ridiculously high. Man of Steel (2013) didn’t just redefine Superman for a new era; it turned him into a one-man wrecking crew. Inspired by Neo’s fight against Agent Smith in The Matrix Revolutions, Henry Cavill’s Kryptonian showdown with Michael Shannon’s General Zod in Metropolis was almost 10 minutes of pure chaos, explosions, and bodies being slammed through buildings.

So, how exactly do you top that?

In one of the standout scenes of the latest Superman Tickets on Sale Now promo trailer, David Corenswet’s Superman is mid-air, scrapping with a villain, when he lands a punch so hard it literally sends teeth flying out of the guy’s mouth. We’re talking slow-mo dental destruction as the teeth shoot straight into the camera lens. It’s epic!

For fans who felt Corenswet’s Superman was getting pushed around too much in earlier footage, where he looked more like he was doing damage control than actual damage, this moment is a turning point. It’s the first time we really see this version of the character fight back. Not just block, dodge, and save kittens from trees. This Superman hits back, and when he does, it’s savage.

Of course, you don’t put a tooth-exploding punch into your trailer unless you’re trying to make a statement. Gunn seems to be telling audiences: This Superman can actually fight.

The 2-minute Superman Tickets on Sale Now trailer also teases a few more goodies. There are scenes of the Man of Steel going head-to-head with Lex Luthor’s mysterious team, high-flying action shots, and just enough destruction to remind you that Gunn didn’t trade grit for goofiness. Sure, there’s humour. It’s Gunn, after all. But the tone looks balanced, and the punches land hard.

The film’s still holding most of its secrets close, but if this trailer is anything to go by, Superman (2025) won’t be pulling any punches when it lands in theatres on July 11, 2025. And if you were worried it might lean too soft, too safe, or too Saturday-morning-cartoon… well, those airborne teeth should put that fear to rest.

