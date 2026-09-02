Imagine Die Hard with a Vengeance retooled into a scaled-down, mid-budget action thriller, with Bruce Willis’s John McClane replaced by Gal Gadot’s Maia, racing against time to reach a specific target. The movie in question is The Runner, referring to Gadot’s attorney character, all geared up in sports attire as she goes for a morning jog around the park in London.

She’s a single mother with an eight-year-old son, Noah (Rory Wilmot), and the day after she drops him off at school, things start to go wrong. Her supposedly routine jog turns into a nightmare when she receives an anonymous call on her phone connected to her smartwatch. A nameless male caller (Damian Lewis) with a sinister voice apparently has kidnapped her son.

Clocking in at just 84 minutes, Kevin Macdonald wastes little time getting down to business right from the first act. The caller forces Maia to follow two simple rules: Talk to nobody other than him, and she must do what and when he says. And of course, failing to comply means she’ll risk her son’s death at his hands.

The caller’s motivation? Use the gun that he already placed inside the envelope in the backpack, and kill the star witness from one of her cases at a given time before he testifies against his employer. The witness is now under police protection at the (fictional) Excelsus Hotel, and Maia has sixty minutes to make sure she’ll gun down the target.

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How Kevin Macdonald and Anthony Dod Mantle Shape The Runner

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

True to the title, Maia must do it by running to the hotel so the caller can easily keep track of her whereabouts. Macdonald, best known for his work in The Last King of Scotland that won Forest Whitaker an Oscar for Best Actor, has explored different genres across his career, from documentaries (the award-winning One Day in September, along with Marley and Whitney, to name a few) to political thriller (State of Play), historical drama (The Eagle), and disaster thriller (Black Sea). Now, his attempt at navigating a real-time thriller taking place on a chaotic single day sounds intriguing on paper.

Having Anthony Dod Mantle, who made his mark from his cinéma vérité-style Dogme 95 movement to winning an Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire, on board as the cinematographer, his vibrant lensing highlights the kineticism to match Maia’s pressure-cooker situation as we see her running almost nonstop from one place to another. The fact that the movie is shot on location on the actual streets of London adds a sense of grounded realism rather than relying on an extended soundstage.

Gal Gadot’s Performance and Where The Runner Falls Apart

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

For a while there, watching Maia go panicking and trying to maintain focus as the clock is ticking, complete with the big digital timer embedded on the screen every now and then. Despite the ideally shorter runtime, I can’t help but feel that Macdonald misses the opportunity to either level up the stakes or maintain consistent momentum. After the promising first act, the rest of the movie ends up rather rudimentary, save for some thrilling set pieces such as the elaborate sequence where Maia sprints across the streets to catch the same train at the next station and confront the thieves responsible for snatching her phone earlier.

Although I appreciate Gadot’s committed performance in enduring most of her onscreen running herself (she reportedly trained under former Olympic sprinter Malachi Davis for nine months), her overall performance comes across as generic. Lewis, appearing mostly in a voice-acting role, may possess a fundamentally menacing quality, but somehow lacks the much-needed distinct characteristic of a controlling antagonist seen in the likes of Jeremy Irons in Die Hard with a Vengeance and Christopher Walken in Nick of Time, both race-against-the-clock thrillers released in 1995.

The Runner finally culminates in a clunky third act that tries to be smart, only to end up anticlimactic with a last-minute flashback exposition that ultimately downplays what could have been a tense standoff between Maia and the mysterious caller in person.

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Verdict: Should You Stream The Runner Tonight?

The Runner releases on Prime Video today, September 2, 2026. If you are looking for a low-commitment thriller for the night, the film’s 84-minute runtime makes it an easy watch (just temper your expectations for that third act).

The Runner A high-powered attorney must race through London to save her abducted son while following cryptic commands from a mysterious caller. Studio: Rockwood Pictures Distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Running Time: 84 minutes Release Date: 2 September 2026 Cast: Gal Gadot, Damian Lewis, Alfred Enoch Director: Kevin Macdonald Writers: Mark Gibson Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller Box Office: N/A