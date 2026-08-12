Mischa Barton, who rose to fame as Marissa Cooper, just gave The O.C. fans a reason to pull out the old DVD player and rewatch the teen drama series again. In a new interview with RTL, which was timed around the show’s 23rd anniversary, the actress hinted that a reunion (possibly getting the actors back to talk about the show) could actually be in the works. Nothing is official yet, but when asked about the actual possibility of that happening, she referenced a recent podcast appearance alongside Melinda Clarke and Rachel Bilson before teasing, “There might be a reunion coming up, we’ll see.”

That’s as much as Barton was willing to give away, but the comment was enough to send fans flooding RTL’s Instagram with excitement about a potential reboot or continuation of the show (which is not what Barton alluded to at all). Still, it’s everything fans needed to hear to revive hopes that Newport Beach’s most dramatic teens could reunite on screen more than two decades after the show first aired (August 5, 2003).

“Pleeeeaaaasssseeee,” one fan wrote on socials. “This would be cool. Then Marissa can also rise from the dead.”

Image Credit: The WB Television Network

Back in the early aughts, The O.C. was a revelation for many viewers who felt that the show’s sunny setting simply spoke to them. It wasn’t just the indie rock and the coastal vistas: Mischa Barton’s Marissa Cooper gave the show a unique appeal that turned her into a global sensation seemingly overnight.

Now, two decades later, Barton defies aging and Hollywood conventions, as she stays in top shape in ways that other stars could only dream of!

The appeal of sunny Orange County was strong for Barton, who had already made a name for herself on stages before The O.C. Having moved from London to the U.S. at age five, she began her theater career outside of Broadway’s glamour. At age eleven, Barton got the golden opportunity to star in her first film, Lawn Dogs.

Barton managed to appear in some of the most desirable Hollywood productions of the late 90s. In 1999 alone, she showed up in two of the year’s most successful releases: Notting Hill and The Sixth Sense. Even though she had smaller roles in those films, her breakthrough role was just a few years away.

2003 was a monumental year for Mischa Barton. She landed the dream role of Marissa Cooper, a wealthy girl living in Newport Beach, Orange County. The O.C. focused on the surprisingly dramatic lives of a group of well-off teenagers, and Marissa’s “poor little rich girl” character immediately became a fan favorite.

Not only did The O.C. launch Barton’s career to new heights, but it also turned her into a fashion icon. The same year as The O.C.‘s debut, Entertainment Weekly crowned her 2003’s “It Girl.” Barton had suddenly turned into the face of an entire generation, but the fame came at a cost.

Teen stardom finally took a toll on Barton’s life. The star has since opened up about her experiences with the paparazzi, claiming that their invasion of privacy led her to develop PTSD. It all culminated in 2009, when Barton was hospitalized after suffering an acute mental health crisis. It was clear that it was time for her to prioritize her health over her career, and that’s exactly what she did.

RELATED: She Was Ashley Banks at 10, Graduated Harvard at 22 — At 47, Tatyana Ali Is Just Getting Started

Mischa Barton is now back in full force, and she’s looking better than ever. After appearing in The Hills: New Beginnings, Barton took part in the Neighbours reboot. She’s even made her Hollywood comeback, with movies like Murder at the Embassy and Sleepwalker.

Her career will also come full circle this year, as Barton will return to the stage in her first UK tour. After exploring almost every facet of showbiz and dealing with the ins and outs of teenage stardom, it’s safe to say that Mischa knew exactly how to come out on top.

The O.C. is streaming on Max and also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play.

RELATED: She Was Hollywood’s It Girl in Clueless. Now Stacey Dash Is 59, on OnlyFans, and Starting Over