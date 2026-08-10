Brooke Shields has spent her entire life learning what it feels like to grow up in public. Now she’s watching her own daughter do the same thing — and this time, she’s the one on the sidelines.

Rowan Henchy’s Reality TV Debut Has Brooke Shields “Sick to Her Stomach”

Image Credit: Bravo

Rowan Henchy, the 23-year-old eldest daughter Shields shares with husband Chris Henchy, is currently mid-season on Peacock’s Next Gen NYC, a reality show following a cast of twenty-somethings navigating life in the city. When Shields appeared on TODAY’s Studio 1A back in May, hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones asked how she felt about Rowan signing on. “Oh, I was sick to my stomach!” Shields admitted, adding that she told her daughter to be “the voice of reason” on the show.

Halfway into the season, it looks like Rowan took the advice to heart — TODAY.com caught up with her the morning after the cast wrapped their reunion episode, and by all accounts she’s held her own. The family’s been in the headlines all week for lower-stakes reasons too: on August 6, Rowan introduced the household’s new puppy, Shippy, in a TikTok video that quickly made the rounds.

It’s a strange kind of full-circle moment. Shields knows better than almost anyone what it costs to come of age with cameras pointed at you — because she lived it first.

Brooke Shields Survived Hollywood’s First Attempt at Destroying a Child Star

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By the time Shields was 11-years-old, the world already recognized her face. Her very controversial role in Pretty Baby in 1978 caused so much outrage that the film still gets debated today. But the actress insists that the film never scared her, and that she actually loved being on the set. “I was such a naïve, innocent child,” she told USA Today.

The Blue Lagoon and the Calvin Klein Ad That Made Her the Most Talked-About Teenager in America

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By the early ’80s, Shields was already a star and had appeared in some of her most famous works: The Blue Lagoon in 1980 and Endless Love in 1981. And she was literally on magazines across the globe. In fact, at the age of 14, she became the youngest person to ever appear on the cover of Vogue.

At 15, she appeared in those very famous Calvin Klein ads and delivered another controversial line that shocked the public: “You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.” All these years later, she brags that she still owns those jeans and still manages to squeeze into them.

In the ’80s, there probably wasn’t a more famous teen than Brooke Shields, but right at the peak of her teen stardom, she decided to walk away from Hollywood (or at least hit the pause button). Instead, she enrolled at Princeton University, graduating in 1993 with a degree in Romance Languages.

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What Really Happened Between Brooke Shields and Michael Jackson

Brooke Shields was only 13 when she first met Michael Jackson, who was 20 at the time. Because of their shared childhood fame experience, they shared a strange bond. Of course, many years later, in 1993, Jackson told Oprah Winfrey they were dating – something that caught Shields completely by surprise.

Nevertheless, she later laughed it off, recalling how she called him out for dragging her into what she basically called “crazy town.”

The truth is that they were just good friends who enjoyed each other’s company and had similar interests, like movies and junk food. “We are just friends,” she told the public. And, according to her, that’s all it ever was.

How Brooke Shields Rebuilt Her Career on Television After Walking Away

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When Shields eventually returned to Hollywood, she found her place on television with shows like Suddenly Susan, which ran from 1996 to 2000 and earned her two Golden Globe nominations, and also Nightcap and Law & Order: SVU.

During that time, Shields also opened up about her personal life, including her mother’s alcoholism and about being a caretaker to her as a teenager. She also learned how to separate her body and her looks from everyone else’s opinions.

In 2018, at 52, she fronted a body-positive swimwear campaign with Swimsuits For All. “I finally feel comfortable and proud of all the hard work I’ve put into my body,” she said at the time.

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Brooke Shields Today: Still Acting, Still Recognizable, Still Setting the Terms

Brooke Shields in All’s Fair (2025) Image Credit: Hulu

Today, Shields talks less about aging and her body and way more about actual living. And she’s still acting in TV. In 2020, she appeared in 9-1-1. And in 2025, she appeared in All’s Fair. She’s also appeared in films like Mother of the Bride, Gracie & Pedro: Pets to the Rescue and Out of Order!

Now She’s Watching Her Own Daughter Step Into the Spotlight

These days, Shields is less the one under the spotlight and more the one watching someone she loves step into it. Whether Rowan’s run on Next Gen NYC turns out to be a launchpad or a lesson, Shields has already been exactly where her daughter is standing now — and she’s not pretending otherwise.