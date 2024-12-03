Once in a blue moon, you hear a casting rumor that sounds so bizarre that you check your calendar just to make sure it’s not April 1st. Imagine my shock when I heard that Miley Cyrus, of all people, could play Rogue in the MCU. At first, that sounded like absolute madness. Now, I can’t see anyone else playing the Southern Belle.

An X-Men Favourite

Rogue has always been a favorite among X-Men fans. I think we can all agree that she was the soul of X-Men: The Animated Series. Her complex character, along with her unique 90s spunk, turned her into the first animated crush of an entire generation.

All that’s great and all, but you might be wondering, why do I think Hannah Montana would be a good pick to play one of the most complex X-Men characters? Well, dear reader, that question, much like Rogue herself, has many layers – and they all point at Miley Cyrus being the only person who can play Rogue when she inevitably comes to the MCU.

RELATED: Is The X-Men’s Wolverine Christian?

Rogue Is A Free Spirit

Artwork by TytorTheBarbarian

Before we delve deeper into why Cyrus would be a good pick for Rogue, I think it’s worth acknowledging that she and Rogue share something almost impossible to fake: their Southern roots. Cyrus grew up in Tennessee, giving her that authentic Southern twang we’ve come to expect from the Southern Belle. I know that might sound inconsequential, but something like her accent being the same as it was in the Animated Series would go a long way in making her sound more believable to ’90s fans. At least, she would make an “interesting” pair with Channing Tatum’s Cajun accent .

Then, there’s also the fact that Rogue shares a common backstory – so to speak – with Cyrus. Rogue uses her rebellious spirit as a way to keep people away from her, which is something I’m sure Miley Cyrus can relate to. That mix of defiance and vulnerability is something we’ve seen from the ex-Disney Channel star. In a way, she shares many traits with Rogue – except for the mutant powers, of course.

RELATED: Marvel Is Secretly Setting Up An Avengers Vs X-Men Movie

Why Miley Cyrus Would Make A Great Rogue

Something that most of the X-Men seem to struggle with is their place in society as superpowered beings. Take someone like Magneto, for example. Oh no, you can control magnetic fields and have awesome powers, woe is you. For Rogue, however, her powers are more a curse than a blessing. The feelings of isolation that come with Rogue’s powers turn her into a tragic figure, even by X-Men standards. While she’s not exactly well-known for her dramatic roles, Cyrus did exceptionally well in an episode of Black Mirror . That alone should be more than enough proof that she has the acting chops to play a complex character like Rogue.

And then, there’s the obvious angle: Cyrus and Rogue do share a certain resemblance, especially their hair. With the right wardrobe and adding her natural stage presence, I’m sure she can be the dazzler (I mean, Rogue) she was born to be!

RELATED: Franklin Richards: Marvel’s Most Powerful Mutant or the Most Overrated Character in Comics?

Tell us, do you think Miley Cyrus would make a great Rogue in the MCU’s X-Men?