The Michael Jackson movie has become a bigger hit than anyone expected, with some even declaring that the film could “save movie theaters”. The 2026 biopic has already made back its entire $200 million budget in just one weekend. Imagine how much it will make by the end of its run? It seems those billion-dollar predictions weren’t an exaggeration at all. With that success, the studio is already pushing to get working on Michael 2.

Although we heard plenty of reports about all the mini-disasters that happened during the production – like the film being reworked after legal threats from past Michael Jackson accusers and directing Antoine Fuqua quitting and returning – the good news is that at least 30% of Michael 2 has been filmed (which can be verified by all the leaked images online and also the unused footage that appeared in the film’s first trailer).

Critics banked on Michael (the most expensive biopic ever made) being a complete failure, with plenty saying that the film doesn’t work and that a sequel was probably out of the question. Well, they were wrong, and it looks like everyone will be back on set to finish the second film soon.

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Except that Antoine Fuqua probably won’t be there. But it’s not because he has beef with the estate or the film studio. It’s because he is currently tied up with a Netflix project about Hannibal with Denzel Washington. That means the studio will need to find a new director and fast. But plenty of insiders believe they’ve already done that and that producer Graham King will step in to complete the vision for the next film.

King is the guy who actually managed to save Bohemian Rhapsody a few years ago and make it a global hit.

During a recent chat on The Town podcast with Matt Belloni, Lionsgate boss Adam Fogelson confirmed that producer Graham King is eager to shoot Michael 2 this year. When Belloni suggested that he would direct it, Fogelson didn’t shoot down the idea.

But that’s not surprising. Jeff Sneider suggests that King actually took control of reshoots on Michael while Fuqua stayed in the background.

So, yes, Michael 2 is definitely happening. And why wouldn’t it? Given all the hype surrounding the film and his music being playlisted on radio stations again, it would be a sin not to do another one.

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