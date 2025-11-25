Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has never been shy about throwing shade at Marvel Studios, and his latest target is a giant, world-eating space god in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The comic book creator posted a clip of Galactus on X and wrote, “Looks so fake. The Marvel FX fell off a cliff.”

Ralph Ineson, the deep-voiced legend behind Galactus’s face and growl, didn’t feel like drafting a long rebuttal or recording a dramatic villain monologue. As Fiction Horizon first reported, he just dropped two words and an emoji that did all the talking: “Rent free 😂.”

Liefeld has been rattling the MCU cage for years. His latest rant called the MCU “the single biggest fail of 2025” and he went after Kevin Feige too. “Feige is so washed. Doomsical Chairs can’t get here fast enough!”

But the frustration isn’t only about CGI and release schedules. Liefeld feels personally cut out of the Marvel machine that now prints billion-dollar hits starring characters he created. Earlier this year, he announced he was done with Marvel after a rough experience around the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere. His family didn’t get into the afterparty.

On his Robservations podcast, he said, “It was meant to embarrass, diminish, defeat me.” Being snubbed at a Hollywood party doesn’t sound like the end of the world, but if you invented Deadpool, maybe you expect to be invited to a film made around a character you created from scratch.

In 2023, Liefeld also blasted Marvel over credit changes on Wolverine, siding with Len Wein’s widow when editor Roy Thomas was added as co-creator in promotional materials.

June 2024 brought another chapter. He emailed Marvel asking for better credit on Deadpool & Wolverine and improved premiere access. He wrote, “Marvel’s treatment of creators has never been their strength. Without the worlds, the characters and the concepts that we create — and in this specific case, the world of Deadpool — there are no films to shoot. No blockbusters to distribute. … I am not the easy button at Staples. I am the human imagination behind it all.” His agents told him Marvel didn’t love the message. He believes that email fed into the afterparty exclusion.

Marvel’s facing a tough few years at the box office, potentially missing the global Top 10 entirely for the first time since 2011. Still, Ineson’s quick laugh-off reply suggests he’s fine letting the work speak for itself.

