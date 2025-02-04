While Hugh Jackman has spent the last 24 years convincing us that he is the one and only Wolverine, the MCU’s Deadpool & Wolverine changed all that, opening the possibilities for more than one version of the character. Even though most fans are hoping to see Henry Cavill’s Cavillrine show up in future Marvel films, the most likely Wolverine to appear in the MCU is probably Dafne Keen’s X-23, who first played Laura in Logan (2017). Now, the young actress has made it crystal clear: she’s more than willing to continue her journey as the X-Men’s Wolverine. Well, under one condition.

Speaking to The Direct’s Russ Milheim at the Saturn Awards in Los Angeles , Keen shared her thoughts on returning to the MCU full-time. “I would like to see her [X-23] in a fun team-up,” she said. “I would also love to see Laura in smaller stories as well. I enjoyed playing her in Logan, which was much grittier. But I’d also be very, very open to a big whole action fight team-up with the Avengers.”

In other words, the 20-year-old actress is ready to take her character to the next step: joining the Avengers full-time. And her dreams might just come true.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Fan theories suggest that Avengers: Secret Wars could possibly change a lot of the MCU, introducing new characters and letting go of some of the older ones. One of the most interesting ideas floating around social media is that Dafne Keen’s X-23 could possibly be the MCU’s permanent Wolverine after the “soft reboot” events of Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

But Keen isn’t so sure about letting go of Hugh Jackman just yet.

When asked if she’d be open to being the MCU’s main Wolverine, her response was classic: “Well, can we both [Laura and Logan] be there? Yeah? OK, good. If we’re both there, I’d be really happy… Honestly, anything that involves Laura, I’d be down to do.”

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

If the Multiverse Saga has taught us anything over the years, it’s that anything is possible. Robert Downey Jr. is back as Doctor Doom. Anthony and Joe Russo are back in the director’s chairs. Thanos could be returning as a good guy. Mark Ruffalo might be getting his World War Hulk movie. And maybe… just maybe, Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen could play Wolverine and X-23 alongside each other for years to come.

Tell us, would you like Dafne Keen to continue as Wolverine in the MCU as one of the Avengers?