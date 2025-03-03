Marvel fans are losing their minds over the first look at Avengers: Doomsday—and not just because it introduces Doctor Doom to the MCU, but because it actually reveals a brand-new Black Panther (one of the most powerful black superheroes of all time). Despite all the studio execs denying that the character will be recast, leaked concept art reveals that a new version of Wakanda’s iconic protector could be making their way to the big screen in a way no one saw coming.

While it could easily be a total red herring, the leaked concept art (which showed up on the r/marvelstudios subreddit ) shows T’Challa recast with actor Damson Idris (of Snowfall fame) stepping into the role of this multiversal variant, likely replacing the late Chadwick Boseman following his tragic passing. But as Marvel fans know, concept art can often mislead, so take everything with a grain of salt.

Early this year, Damson Idris, a fan favourite to take over the Black Panther role , jokingly responded to rumours that he had turned down the chance to play the iconic hero. “Yes sir. I turned down 007, A co-lead film with Daniel Day Lewis and an Eddie Murphy biopic too,” he teased on Twitter.

That’s not exactly a no, which means it could be his way of saying “stay tuned”. The 33-year-old actor has been a top choice to play T’Challa for a long time now. Many would be excited to see him in the black vibranium-powered suit.

“I’d pick Damson Idris. The ultimate T’Challa would’ve been Idris Elba if he were a bit younger and not somewhat wasted in the Thor stuff,” wrote Deathstriker88 on Reddit.

“Damson could work as T’Challa’s son if they age him up a bit and have him take the throne. He’s slimmer and could function as a more lithe, agile Panther,” agreed another Redditor .

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be a major turning point in the MCU. Aside from Doctor Doom’s impending arrival (played by none other than Robert Downey Jr.), we’re also getting glimpses of a multiverse that’s set to implode. Doctor Doom is reportedly planning to “save” the multiverse by merging all realities into one, Battleworld-style. If that sounds familiar, it should—this is basically Marvel’s version of Secret Wars in the making.

In the leaked art, we also spot a familiar face in chains—none other than Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mister Fantastic. This sets the stage for some serious shifts in the power dynamics of the MCU.

If the Avengers: Doomsday leaks are to be believed, it’s also the return of Peter Quill, who’s hanging out with a whole new crew of Young Avengers. Star-Lord, Wong, and a whole bunch of other multiversal mayhem are set to unfold, leading to a whole new kind of chaos in the MCU. We’ve barely scratched the surface here. And we already know that Avengers: Doomsday will be missing one of the most important MCU characters.

Avengers: Doomsday drops in May 2026, but if these concept leaks are anything to go by, and we do get a new Black Panther actor to play T’Challa, this movie’s gonna be one wild ride. Just remember, it’s all subject to change—but you can bet your bottom dollar the hype train’s already rolling.