For anyone who missed the Scream 7 saga: Melissa Barrera, who’d led the franchise’s last two films as Sam Carpenter, was fired by Spyglass Media Group in November 2023. The dismissal came after the Mexican actress posted to social media, accusing Israel of genocide and ethnic cleansing amidst the war in Gaza.

Director Christopher Landon exited months later (amid death threats), and Jenna Ortega (who was meant to star as Barrera’s sister) left shortly after him. Despite all of that, Matthew Lillard — who played fan-favorite killer Stu Macher in the 1996 original — still signed on to Scream 7, which hit theatres in February 2026.

Lillard’s Regrets

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

At a Q&A following a 30th anniversary screening of the original Scream, Lillard was asked about the difficulty of speaking out on political issues as a public figure.

His answer, as reported by Entertainment Weekly, turned into a raw reflection of his decision to return to the franchise’s cast. Of Barrera’s firing, Lillard said plainly: “She’s on the right side of history.”

He also admitted that he didn’t think things through before agreeing to the project: “I went back to do Scream, and I got called out.” Then: “I feel bad about that. I feel ashamed about that. Because in that moment I was so excited to go back, I didn’t think about Melissa and that journey. I didn’t say no.”

And vulnerably: “I’m embarrassed, that’s the truth…I blew that. I’m on the wrong side of history for that.”

RELATED: Netflix Rebooted Scooby-Doo Without Matthew Lillard. Fans Still Want His R-Rated Shaggy Show

The Video That Got the Internet Talking

A video of Lillard’s off-the-cuff speech has been doing the rounds on social media, amassing nearly 37,000 likes in just a day. The comments on this video were largely positive and commended Lillard for taking accountability:

@Irena: “I was so mad that he agreed to return to scream after what happened with Melissa, but so glad to hear him acknowledging and taking accountability 🥹”

@🦋🪶Feathers&Beads🪶: “🦋he has never let me down. I pray he never does. this is a GOOD MAN.”

@nvm: “it’s really hard to be that introspective and hold yourself accountable like this. good for him”

The Most Surprising Part: None of the Drama Touched Ticket Sales

With all the controversy surrounding Scream 7, you’d expect less-than-desirable box office numbers. But that wasn’t the case. In fact, Scream 7 became the highest-grossing film in franchise history, raking in $214 million and securing a sequel.

Despite all the behind-the-scenes chaos (and a general support for Melissa Barrera), audiences still showed up with popcorn in hand. Is this proof that fans are still willing to separate the ‘art from the artist’ or was the anticipation of Scream 7 simply too much to resist?

RELATED: Matthew Lillard Lands Major DC Role as His Hollywood Comeback Continues

Scream 7 is streaming now on Paramount+, and available to rent digitally on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.