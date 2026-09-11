This R-rated horror leaned hard into a colorful Barney-esque ad campaign to sell its premise. But parents took it literally and showed up to theatres with actual children in tow! Yes, Buddy is clearly rated R, but maybe the intended target audience needed to be a bit clearer.

Directed by Casper Kelly (known for Too Many Cooks) as his feature-length debut, Buddy premiered at Sundance back in January before hitting theatres on August 28. It’s since turned a $3 million budget into more than $15 million at the box office, turning it into an impressive indie success story.

The film’s antagonist is a murderous fluffy orange unicorn who hosts a Barney-coded kids’ show called It’s Buddy!. Without having watched the movie yet ourselves, we can see where this is going…

How Buddy’s Barney-Style Marketing Blurred the Line

Image Credit: Roadside Attractions / Saban Films

When it came to advertising Buddy, Kelly released a run of retro-style It’s Buddy commercials, which also feature in the film’s official trailer. With soft colors and a cheerful theme song, it’s clearly inspired by our favorite purple dinosaur.

And what about the poster? It features Buddy the unicorn staring out of a static TV screen. While it’s a little creepy, it doesn’t exactly scream ‘horror movie.’

What Buddy’s R-Rating Actually Says — and Who’s Getting the Blame

It’s meant to be a little wink, with most horror fans recognizing the bit for what it is. However, not everyone is getting the memo. Since the film opened, theatre employees and movie-goers have taken to Reddit to describe a concerning pattern:

@Whitheldsteak: “There were so many kids in my showing for buddy. What the heck is that about!”

@Snoo-32413: “Saw a lot of kids in my auditorium last night, some younger than 8.”

The MPA didn’t leave much room for interpretation, either. Buddy is officially rated R for “bloody violence, some drug content and language – all involving children.” It sounds like nightmare fodder for young kids, maybe even some adults!

While we have already established that the commercial and poster are potentially misleading, many people are putting the blame back on the parents. After all, the R rating is right there on the poster and the ticket.

Take some of the comments on Out of My Mind’s Facebook post, for example:

Ashley Cushnie: “Don’t the parents even research the movie first before taking their children there?”

Brayden Maybee Wilson: “Parents will spend hours of their life on their phone posting to Facebook but can’t even open Google to research a movie before taking their kids to it.”

We’ve got to admit, there’s some truth to that.

But is there truth to these ‘children sightings’? Since they’ve been reported almost exclusively by anonymous Reddit users, it’s best to treat the situation like a smattering of anecdotes rather than hard facts.

RELATED: A Teletubbies Horror Movie Is Coming?

Buddy Isn’t Alone: Mascot Horror Keeps Fooling Family Audiences

This isn’t just a Buddy problem. The film arrives in the middle of a mini-boom in what fans have started calling “mascot horror” — R-rated films that repurpose the look of kids’ entertainment for adult scares, following in the footsteps of the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise. The difference, as ScreenRant has pointed out, is that Five Nights stayed PG-13 specifically so younger teens could see it unaccompanied, while Buddy went all-in on an R rating, freeing it up to be far bloodier — and far less appropriate for the exact age group its marketing visually resembles.

As the genre keeps borrowing the aesthetics of children’s programming to sell adult horror, expect more of these mix-ups at the box office, not fewer.

So, is this simply a case of parents not reading a movie rating, or is there something sinisterly ironic going on in Buddy’s marketing department? Here at Fortress of Solitude, we aren’t pointing any fingers, but between fake commercials and confused parents, there’s definitely a punchline to be made here.

If you’re buying online, most theatre apps and sites like Fandango display the rating right on the showtime button — a two-second glance before checkout is the whole fix.

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