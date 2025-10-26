Something that Hollywood discovered decades ago is that man’s best friend can be a terrific actor. From Lassie to Indy, four-legged entertainers have become a cornerstone of the entertainment industry. To honor the most pawsitively amazing performances, here are the 10 best dog movies every animal lover should watch.

10. Isle of Dogs (2018)

Image Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures

Wes Anderson’s love letter to canines follows a group of dogs living on a literal trash island after they’re exiled from a Japanese megalopolis. Considering how much Moonrise Kingdom might have upset dog lovers, Isle of Dogs feels like Anderson’s heartfelt apology.

9. Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Image Credit: Walt Disney Pictures

We’ll be cheating a bit with this one, since Homeward Bound features two dogs and a cat. It’s incredible to see how director Duwayne Dunham managed to craft a touching story with a surprising emotional core featuring mostly animal performers – and with a G rating, too!

8. Beethoven (1992)

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

It’s hard to overstate how massive a media empire the Beethoven brand turned out to be. From a straightforward but charming ‘90s family film to a full-on pirate adventure, this lovely Saint Bernard has seen it all.

7. Good Boy (2025)

Image Credit: Shudder

Good Boy’s Indy has just entered the scene, but this loyal companion already has a legion of fans. This flick gives the term “horror hound” a whole new meaning, as Indy must protect his owner from evil, otherworldly powers.

6. The Fox and the Hound (1981)

Image Credit: Walt Disney Productions

A timeless animated classic, The Fox and the Hound starts as yet another feel-good Disney film. However, it soon turns into a complex story about loyalty, duty, and how the world can pit even the best friends against one another.

5. Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Based on the true story of Hachikō, this film’s loyalty levels are off the charts. Richard Gere’s great, but Hachi is the movie. You’d need a heart of stone to watch this movie without shedding a tear – or ten.

4. Marley & Me (2008)

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

It’s all fun and games with the chaotic Marley, until you start to notice where the movie’s going. A true rollercoaster for any pet owner, few films have captured what it means to have a loyal companion quite like Marley & Me.

3. Benji (1974)

Image Credit: Mulberry Square Releasing

Benji walked so Beethoven could run. This scrappy stray ruled the dog movie monopoly in the seventies, with a “recent” 2018 revival on Netflix. The original film has Benji saving two kids from a band of kidnappers – and it was a smashing box office success.

2. Lassie Come Home (1943)

Image Credit: TCM

Easily the blueprint for all loyal-dog stories. Lassie, the beautiful Rough Collie, literally travels across England just to reunite with her young owner. Pal, the dog who played Lassie, was such a star that she was paid more than the young Elizabeth Taylor in this film!

1. 101 Dalmatians (1961)

Image Credit: Disney

Whether you’re watching the animated original or the 1996 live-action remake, the appeal of 101 Dalmatians is timeless. The 1961 animated movie, with its expressive set pieces and the memorable Cruella de Vil, remains a veritable classic for any dog lover.

