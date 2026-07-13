We first asked this question back in 2021, just before The Matrix Resurrections hit cinemas. Kid never showed up. Now, with Matrix 5 in active development under Drew Goddard, it’s worth asking again. While fans are busy wondering whether Neo, Trinity or Morpheus will return, the franchise has quietly left behind some of its most fascinating characters, including Kid, Seraph, Sati, Ghost, Niobe, The Merovingian and even the legacy of the Oracle. Some received little more than cameos, others simply disappeared from the story altogether. But if there’s one character who deserves a proper second chance, it’s Kid – the self-liberated anomaly the Wachowskis spent years building up, only to leave on the sidelines.

The Character The Matrix Built Up For Two Decades

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

The world of The Matrix is full of complex and fascinating characters. While some of them manage their status through impressive feats of skill or thanks to some vague prophecies, none of them are as unique as Michael Karl Popper, aka Kid. Much like Neo and most of the Nebuchadnezzar’s crew, Kid managed to escape from the virtual world the machines had designed to entrap humanity. However, Kid is unique in that he didn’t need the help of Morpheus or the Red Pill to free himself from the shackles of the Matrix – he is one of the only known cases of self substantiation in the franchise’s mythos.

So, we really can’t help but wonder: what happened with Kid?

Kid’s Story Began In Animatrix

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Kid’s story begins outside of the three mainline Matrix films, in Animatrix. A compilation of animated short stories set inside the Matrix, Animatrix expands upon the world built by the original trilogy, establishing a blueprint for the massive backstory that’s behind the Matrix mythos.

Written by the Wachowskis, Kid’s Story charts the journey of Michael Karl Popper: a young man who feels like something is off about the world. One day, he receives a message from Neo, and after a fateful sequence of events, he manages to escape the illusion of the Matrix.

What makes his escape so special, other than doing it without using a Red Pill, is that Michael’s body died inside of the simulation. As we know, dying in the Matrix is the same as dying in the real world, which makes Kid even more of an anomaly.

A Video Game Legacy Neo Never Got

One thing to understand about the Matrix franchise is that the Wachowskis consider pretty much every piece of media about the series as canon. This means that every video game is considered part of the movies’ bigger picture.

Kid plays a pivotal role in the video game The Matrix Online. It is also revealed that he might have finally gotten his dream job as a fighter for the resistance, as he continues to emulate the path of his hero, Neo. After the events of The Matrix Revolutions, Morpheus takes Kid under his wing, training him with the same challenges that Neo faced before his demise. As one of the most powerful red pills, it makes sense for Kid to become Neo’s successor in the fight against the machines.

What Actually Happened In Resurrections

Considering the sheer amount of backstory that’s behind Kid and his miraculous escape from the Matrix, one would expect to see him playing a key role in the franchise. However, it seems like there are some questions that might remain unanswered.

Though Clayton Watson, the actor who plays Kid in the live-action movies, appears on the IMDb page of The Matrix Resurrections, it sadly seems like he only had an uncredited cameo in the film. That meant that we didn’t get to see what happened to Kid after the conclusion of the original trilogy – unless his character appears in some other capacity somewhere down the line.

Resurrections came and went, and Kid’s uncredited cameo was as close as the franchise got to acknowledging the character it had spent two decades building up as Neo’s spiritual successor. For a film built almost entirely on nostalgia and legacy characters, leaving its most obvious heir apparent on the cutting room floor remains one of Resurrections‘ stranger choices.

Matrix 5 Is A Clean Slate – And Kid Is Still Sitting Right There

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Four years on, the franchise is being handed to someone with no obligation to protect that oversight. Warner Bros. has confirmed The Matrix 5 is in active development, with Drew Goddard – the writer-director behind The Cabin in the Woods and The Martian – attached to write and direct. It’s the first Matrix film neither Wachowski sister will direct; Lana Wachowski remains on board as executive producer, but the creative reins have moved on.

Warner Bros. confirmed the fifth film back in 2024, and Goddard described the project as still very much alive in a March 2026 interview, saying only that he was deep into the writing process with nothing more to share yet. No casting has been confirmed – not Keanu Reeves, not Carrie-Anne Moss, not Laurence Fishburne – and the studio has stayed cagey about how closely the story will follow on from Resurrections‘ ending. Persistent industry chatter points toward a new Neo-like anomaly emerging as a central figure in the next film, exactly the kind of vague framing that leaves room for a character who’s already spent two films and a hit MMO proving he can do the job. It’s also worth revisiting our theory on what Matrix 4 should have adapted from the franchise’s fan lore, since Kid slots into that same gap almost too neatly.

Whatever’s the case, Kid just goes to prove how rich the Matrix storytelling can be. This franchise goes beyond the philosophical questions and the cool action shots, as it has managed to build an extensive – and intriguing – mythology that’s absolutely worth exploring.

With a new director unbound by the choices of the last four films, and persistent talk of a fresh anomaly stepping into Neo’s shoes, Matrix 5 has an opening that Resurrections didn’t take. Kid has been ready since 2003. The question is whether Goddard’s script finally lets him in.