It’s been just over three months since I completed my review of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC. However, it’s been an even shorter period of time since I completed all the DLCs included in the game (just a little over a month ago). As such, it felt almost as if I was jumping straight back into the game with the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC.

While I expected to jump straight back into the world of Spider-Man, with all the same gameplay, landscapes and move list of the original game, I was surprised at how different Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC actually was right from the onset. It felt so similar and yet worlds apart. As such, Nixxes Software again delivers a great achievement with this game. The port of the original Insomniac Games title holds up really well on PC. However, while I am interested in the storyline and gameplay of the game, that isn’t my main focus in this review. Instead, I’m more concerned about how well the port from PlayStation to PC was managed.

The original Spider-Man was released in September 2018 for PS4. As such, when it was re-released on PS5 in 2020 shortly after the release of the new console, it was seen as a remaster. In a similar fashion, the release on PC was also viewed as a remastered edition. With the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC, it follows the PS5 launch some two years back, one of the shortest PC ports from the PlayStation PC LLC stables to date.

Since the announcement that Sony would be focusing on releasing many of its flagship PlayStation titles on PC in 2020, the team has released nine games. From my end, I’ve reviewed four of these titles and played five of them. Each of these titles delivered better graphical improvements over its original PlayStation launch, as well as a few new gameplay elements thrown in for good measure. With Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC it’s no different. The game looks amazing and feels amazing to experience as well. Whether you’re gaming on your keyboard and mouse setup or paired controller – in my case the Xbox Series X controller – the experience is seamless.

During my review period playing the game, I had a few gaming setups to choose from. The first of these was my daily driver, an ASUS gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce 1650 GPU, a standard gaming rig with a Radeon RX 580X GPU and, lastly, a review unit, which had an ASUS ROG XG Mobile Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU. The first two setups could easily manage 1080p gaming at around 100FPS on average on Medium settings and dropping to around 50FPS on High settings. There were also little to no noticeable drops in frame rates or any lag to speak of.

On the latter GPU, however, I could boost gaming performance to 4K on Ultra settings. This, too, was managed with relative ease by the GPU with frame rates above 60FPS on average. At the same time, there were one or two moments of lag in each gaming session of about two hours on average. It is very noticeable but didn’t interrupt the overall gameplay. This speaks a lot to the PC port, in that it is both efficient in terms of GPU processing, as well as being relatively bug-free, even across both AMD and NVIDIA GPU platforms.

On the same topic of GPU capabilities and support, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC offers plenty of options to fine-tune your experience. I was surprised at just how many settings you can tinker with before loading the game. This includes various ray-tracing settings, with elements such as reflections, reflection resolution, reflection geometry, shadows and plenty more. You can also configure the HDR, Ambient Occlusion, Bloom, Vignette and other lighting and aesthetic settings for overall appearance. Then you have the standard GPU settings you’ll find on most titles, including Anti-Aliasing, VSync, dynamic resolution scaling and others. Each of these settings also has an option below it if you have knowledge of the various options.

When switching between my NVIDIA and AMD platforms, you’ll also find the difference in some support. For NVIDIA, you have the support for DLSS3 and DLSS 2, DLAA and its Reflex technology. You then also have support for AMD FSR 2.1, Intel XeSS and IGTI. As a result of all these options, you’re almost guaranteed that whatever your current gaming setup is, the developers have catered for it in some form or another. Big props to the team on achieving this.

Using the 4K setup and switching between these options, I could see a slight difference on a few of them, how the particles are rendered and reproduced onscreen. Irrespective of how you switch between most of them, the frame rates are relatively stable, even when there are more particles needing to be rendered, such as the snowfall. As such, it all looks amazing. The level of detail you can add and enjoy makes for a really breathtaking visual experience.

I can confidently say that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC is the best-looking release from Sony’s PlayStation PC LLC team. The port looks amazing, feels amazing in the gameplay and just an overall enjoyable experience. What’s equally impressive is the two-year turnaround for the release of the title to PC and I can only hope for similar timeframes for the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and the recently released God of War: Ragnarök titles released in 2022.