Even though the X-Men characters have been a gradual addition to Marvel Studios’ Cinematic Universe since Disney acquired Fox back in 2019, the possibility of seeing a mutant-led movie in the MCU seems to grow with each new film the production company releases. Recently, the mutants have made cameos in several Marvel films and TV shows, including last year’s epic blockbuster Deadpool and Wolverine. Of course, all this new screen time has many fans thinking that the dawn of their own official film could be nigh. And the idea that a new era for mutants in the MCU is about to begin will only be fuelled by reports that Hunter Schafer is being considered for the role of none other than Mystique.

Hunter Schafer Rumored to Play Mystique in Upcoming MCU Project

Custom image created for Fortress of Solitude

If Marvel News or Legacy of Nerds is to be believed, the studio is interested in casting Schafer as the shapeshifting mutant in an upcoming MCU film. Whether it’s a standalone X-Men film or a crossover event of some kind has yet to be announced, but news of Schafer’s prospective involvement is sure to spark plenty of chatter in the Marvel fan community.

Why Hunter Schafer Is the Perfect Fit for Mystique

Image Credit: HBO Entertainment | 20th Century Studios

The 26-year-old model and actress has already amassed a sizable fan base thanks to her performance in the popular HBO series Euphoria. Her role as Jules Vaughn has earned her critical acclaim and aroused attention from industry insiders, making her one to watch in the entertainment world. Hunter has also demonstrated her acting abilities in many other productions, including the 2024 horror film Cuckoo, in which she gives a sensational performance as the film’s final girl, and, of course, her role as Tigris in the most recent Hunger Games film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

With her undeniable talent and rising star status, Hunter Schafer could bring a fresh perspective to the role of the beloved Mystique, enough to at least hold her own against the legendary performances of Jennifer Lawrence and the one and only Rebecca Romijn. The fact that many fans had already taken to social media to fan-cast her as the iconic X-Men character (even before the news of Marvel’s interest in her was made public) suggests that there are those who share the same hopeful sentiment.

Social Media Buzz: Fans Want Schafer as Mystique

Fans have long called for Schafer to play the beautiful blue mutant, which may be the driving force for Marvel’s alleged interest in her. She has the support and zeal of a loyal fan base, which could translate well to ticket sales for the company. Of course, not everyone will jump on the Schafer bandwagon, but her potential as a superhero in the MCU is certainly something to watch.

https://twitter.com/BellaLoveNote/status/1883638161764667655

Will Marvel Follow the Zendaya Playbook?

Given her growing popularity in the business, it wouldn’t be too shocking if Hunter was indeed approached by Marvel to play a significant role in one of their upcoming comic book projects. Schafer could be earmarked to follow in the footsteps of her co-star Zendaya from Euphoria, who has already successfully transitioned to the superhero genre in the Spider-Man trilogy.

But for now, rumours that she is being considered for the role of Mystique are just that—rumours—and it will be some time before we know if she will actually become one of Marvel’s new mutant superheroes. But if we’ve learnt anything about whispers like these, it’s that often, where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Tell us, would you like to see Hunter Schafer take the role of Mystique in the MCU?