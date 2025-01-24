She might not look it, but Ororo Munroe, the X-Men’s Storm, is turning the big 50 in 2025. In a thunderous celebration of the powerful mutant’s milestone, Marvel is turning readers’ attention to the Goddess of Thunder, who first made her first comic book debut in Giant-Size X-Men #1 back in 1975, by releasing Storm #7, a landmark issue that not only celebrates Ororo Munroe’s legacy but also reinvents mythology within the Marvel Universe. The issue will introduce reimagined Thunder Gods – Thor, Chaac, Sango, Mamaragan, and Susanoo. And judging by the first look preview, the designs of the new (or reworked) characters are pretty out there.

Meet Marvel’s Four New Thunder Gods Debuting in Storm #7

Writer Murewa Ayodele has high hopes for this milestone issue, boldly claiming that it’ll be as impactful as Storm’s debut in comics nearly 50 years ago. “Creative giants Len Wein and Dave Cockrum changed the Marvel landscape with Giant-Size X-Men #1,” Ayodele said. “This year, we’ll do the same with Storm #7. Bold words, I know, but I’ve read the illustrated issue.”

That’s a pretty big promise, but if anyone can deliver, it’s probably Storm. The Queen of Weather has survived everything from battles with gods to political upheavals in Wakanda and even failed a relationship with Wolverine.

Of course, the biggest highlight of Storm #7 is the introduction of the Thunder Gods, brought to life by artist Luciano Vecchio. As you can see from the designs, each character is rooted in cultural mythology, with a Marvel spin. Chaac, Shango, Susanoo, and Mamaragan showcase their respective backgrounds in every detail, from their costumes to their powers.

Vecchio explained how the designs came to life: “I started by grounding each god in cultural and real-world iconographies, based on Murewa Ayodele’s descriptions. Then I added a Marvel touch—Kirby-like fantasy vibes and design elements inspired by Thor and Storm herself.”

A sneak peek into the art reveals Mamaragan atop a monstrous creature, lightning crackling around him in an electric storm. If that doesn’t scream epic, what does?

Storm’s Solo Comic Book Series and Upcoming One-Shot

Storm’s solo series, which launched last October during the X-Men’s From the Ashes era, has been anything but quiet. Following the fall of Krakoa, Storm has been rebuilding, establishing a new HQ, and navigating a fresh set of challenges. She’s even found time to make appearances in other Marvel titles and rejoin the Avengers.

Marvel is also giving us a one-shot treat, Storm: Lifedream, dropping January 29 in honor of Black History Month. It’s clear they’re pulling out all the stops to remind fans why Storm remains one of Marvel’s most enduring characters.

“How much more can Storm endure?” the preview asks. Judging by her history, the answer is: a lot. Storm #7 lands in stores on April 9. Now, if we could only get to see Storm debut in the MCU, too, that would be… the perfect storm!