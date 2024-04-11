Weather manipulation would seem like an obvious ability in comic books; however, not many superheroes actually have the ability to control it. While controlling electricity and lightning is very common, sensing, creating, and manipulating weather (creating rain, wind, snow, and hail) isn’t such a popular ability. Here are a few superheroes and comic book characters that can control the weather.

1. Storm

The X-Men’s Storm, also known as Ororo Munroe (one of the greatest black superheroes of all time), is probably the first weather-controlling hero that comes to mind for most people. Since her first appearance in Giant-Size X-Men #1 (May 1975), Storm has been a member of the X-Men, an Avenger, a part of the Fantastic Four and the Queen of Wakanda. She is definitely one of the most powerful mutants, and she can summon storms, rain, and all sorts of weather.

2. Thor

Thor possesses physical powers superior to other Asgardian gods. He also has the ability to manipulate the weather, mostly thunder and lightning. Using Mjolnir, he is able to summon lightning from his hands. He has also caused galactic storms and created hurricanes and floods in past comic books.

3. Zeus

The Greek god Zeus, the god of the sky and the weather, has appeared as an entity in both DC and Marvel comic books. He has absolute control over all forms of weather, although he is mostly depicted as being able to cast lightning bolts. Zeus is also the biological father of Wonder Woman.

4. Tempest

Nicolette Giroux, aka Tempest, was an environmentalist transformed into Tempest by the Waterfall of Watoomb. She gained the ability to summon the forces of nature at her command.

5. Sarah Rainmaker

The name probably gives it away, but Sarah Rainmaker has the ability to control air and water. These powers give her the ability to fly and create wind and rainstorms. Rainmaker was created by Jim Lee, Brandon Choi and J. Scott Campbell, first appearing in Gen 13 #2.

6. Dracula

Well, here is one that isn’t that obvious. Dracula is said to be capable of generating great clouds of fog to hide his presence and confuse his enemies. The Count also seems to be able to call down lightning and control the weather conditions. In Bram Stoker’s Dracula, he caused a great storm when his ship arrived in England. And yes, Dracula is a comic book character, too. He has even gone up against Batman in the past.

7. Crystal

Crystal, created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby in 1965, is a member of the Inhumans and has the power to manipulate the four classical elements of air, fire, water and earth. The character is able to effectively control the weather within a 30-mile radius.

Can you think of any other comic book superhero characters who can control the weather?