We already examined the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe. This week, we examine the most powerful weapons in the DC Universe. Yes, a few Batman weapons made the list. Yes, the mech Batsuit is one of them.

1. Blue Lantern Ring

A Blue Lantern ring provides the bearer with the ability to perform blue energy blasts, create force fields, remove fear and rage, fly, and create wormholes, among other things. The ring can communicate directly with the ring bearer and focuses its energy on spreading hope.

2. Mech Batsuit

Created by Batman in order to withstand combat with Superman in Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns, the heavily armoured mech Batsuit is a powered exoskeleton that grants Batman more strength. With the technologically advanced suit, he is able to withstand punches from a weaker Superman.

3. Lasso of Truth

Probably one of the most famous weapons in the DC Universe, at approximately 150 feet long, the Lasso of Truth is the primary weapon used by Wonder Woman during battle. Forged by Hephaestus, the lasso is completely indestructible and can restore memory loss and remove illusions from anyone’s mind. Empowered by the Fires of Hestia, the Lasso forces anyone under its control to tell the absolute truth.

4. Kusar Blade

Kusar Blades are super sharp Kherubim technological weapons forged on Khera. They are so sharp they can shave the rough edges off an electron and absorb the heat of a thousand suns. They can even pierce the DC Universe’s most powerful beings, like Superman.

5. Beta-3 Gizmoid

Designed by DeSaad, the Beta-3 Gizmoid reconfigures a targeted environment, altering its physical state into a new form. It’s sometimes referred to as a planet destroyer.

6. Xantha Charge

Xantha Charges are weapons used to battle Green Lanterns and can be lethal to them.

7. Purple Death Ray

A variation on the Purple Healing Ray, the Purple Death Ray is a weapon of destruction. It was created to stop an attack on Themyscira. However, Amazonians do not like to use it.

8. Cosmic Divining Rod

Created by William Hand, aka Black Hand, the Cosmic Divining Rod is a device capable of draining the power from a Green Lantern ring.

9. Trident of Triton

An extension of Triton’s power, the Trident, another popular weapon in the DC Universe, is an unbreakable three-pronged leister that can perform a variety of tasks both underwater and on land.

10. Beta Club

The chosen weapon of Kalibak, the Beta Club, is an indestructible weapon that can force blasts that are able to stagger Superman.

11. Flashing Blades

Forged by the Titans, the Flashing Blade was made to defeat gods. The sword is strong enough to pierce the skin of both Superman and Wonder Woman.

12. Miracle Machine

The Miracle Machine is a very dangerous and powerful weapon that can turn thoughts into reality.

13. Michael’s Sword

Once the sword used by the DC Universe’s archangel, Michael, the powerful weapon has been handed down to Zauriel.

14. Sword of Salvation

When used on a target, The Sword of Salvation can conjure the truth of a matter in both the mind of the target and the wielder. A smoke-like aura of cool blue energy often surrounds its blade.

15. Kryptonite Ring

When Lex Luthor discovered that Metallo was powered by a heart made of Kryptonite, he used a piece of it to create a Kryptonite ring. In an effort to keep Superman away from him, he wore the ring at all times. Eventually, Batman acquired the ring. While the Caped Crusader might be one of Superman’s closest allies, he keeps the ring secured in the Batcave just in case Superman ever loses control of his powers. On a few occasions, Batman has used the ring to keep Superman under control.

16. Soultaker

Katana’s Sword, which has the ability to take the soul of those it slays, is capable of deflecting bullets and other types of attacks. She can communicate with the sword and use it as a tracking device to track anyone.

17. Claw of Horus

Hawkman uses the Claw of Horus as a gauntlet that draws its incredible power from Earth’s magnetic field. It has enough power to knock Superman out cold.

18. Lex Luthor’s Warsuit

Made up of human, Apokoliptian and Kryptonian technology, Lex’s suit is incredibly powerful and undoubtedly deserves its place on this list. It grants him enhanced strength and durability to battle Superman, one of the DC Universe’s most powerful beings. It can even fire blasts of Kryptonite.

19. Brainiac 5’s Force Field Belt

Booster Gold stole Brainiac 5’s force field belt from the Superman museum in the 25th century. He still uses the powerful weapon today.

20. Khaji Da

Khaji Da is a living weapon created by the alien species known as the Reach. It gives the Blue Beetle super strength, flight, and the ability to create lightning.

Let us know what you think are the most powerful weapons in the DC Universe. Also, check out our list of the 27 most powerful characters in DC Comics Universe.