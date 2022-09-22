Artists across the globe have imagined Keke Palmer as Rogue in the MCU’s X-Men, and the Internet seems to agree with the casting.

Many actors would never turn up their noses at the possibility of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Being added to the roster for any project under Marvel Studios usually means that an actor is set for a good few years and can support their careers on the money they get out of it. Marvel Studios contracts can last anywhere from five to more years depending on the character that an actor is signing on for, meaning that for the duration of the contract, they are sorted.

Keke Palmer as X-Men’s Rogue

A TikTok video by @jacobfordrigway has gone viral as the user has said they think Nope actress Keke Palmer would be great as Rogue in the X-Men. The user said that they believe it would be an excellent opportunity for the actress to play a role that will truly let her personality shine through.

After showing her personality and skills by hosting on Password, her performance in Nope, and her recent social media activity, many Marvel fans are agreeing with the TikTok video, saying she would be a great match for Rogue. More specifically, fans would love to see her putting on a Southern accent and sporting Rogue’s suit and powers.

The Lightyear star says that she is absolutely down for it, expressing her excitement about the prospect on Twitter with a tweet joking about how her agent needed to hop on this idea and quickly. “Come on agentttttttt,” she joked.

Come on agentttttttt https://t.co/ErAEz6hWxt — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) September 15, 2022

Jon Hamm as an X-Men Villain

Keke Palmer is not the only actor or actress being fan cast into an X-Men role as Jon Hamm has been suggested for the role of a prospective villain in The New Mutants. Hamm was interviewed by ComicBookMovie about whether or not he would like to play the role if ever presented with the opportunity, and according to them, Hamm joked that the Internet seems to be playing an extensive role in these casting decisions.

“Sometimes I find out more about my career from the Internet than I actually find out from my agents. So I didn’t really know that was in the works until somebody told me that I didn’t get it or it didn’t happen,” Hamm said about the whole situation. “So I really don’t know. I, like anybody else, would be thrilled to be a part of that storytelling, having been a big comic book fan throughout my early teens and early 20s. So, we’ll see. I don’t know. It would be a fun person to play, that’s for sure. I look good in purple, I’ll put it that way.”

Many actors and actresses have had their careers made by debuting as a Marvel hero. It’s an amazing opportunity that most hope that they would be able to attain in their lifetime and let’s face it. Who hasn’t tried to imagine which hero they would be if they were in the MCU?

Keke Palmer as Rogue by Meech Doodle

Keke Palmer has proven that she has the acting chops to play just about any X-Men character, but we can totally see her as Rogue. She certainly has the attitude down.

Tell us, would you like to see Keke Palmer play X-Men’s Rogue in the MCU?