With all the changes that took place at Warner Bros. Discovery in the last couple of months, everyone has been eagerly waiting to find out more details about who is going to be taking on what tasks at the magnanimous studio. Without the mind of Zach Snyder to drive the DC Extended Universe, who will bring the DC Universe to cohesive fruition? Now it’s been announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran will be heading up the DCEU, and DC creators had something to say about that.

James Gunn has written and directed for both Marvel Studios and DC Films, with titles like the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker under his belt. The fantastic writer and director have been lovingly anointed by Twitter Users as “DC’s Kevin Feige”, the master planner behind the interconnectivity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who serves as president of Marvel Studios and Marvel Chief Creative Officer.

Now it looks like Twitter users have manifested a great leap in the production world once again, as he will be bringing big changes to the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe (sorry Dwayne Johnson circa Comic Con, the words were too good not to use).

James Gunn, along with Shazam and Aquaman producer Peter Safran, will be leading DC’s creative efforts in all aspects, including film, TV, and animation. The two will serve as co-chairmen and chief executive officers at DC Studios (which will be replacing DC Films) and will be reporting directly to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav as the shepherds of the DC Extended Universe.

The two released a joint statement saying, “We’re honoured to be stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children. We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multi-layered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved.

“Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equalled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told.”

Responses from Marvel and DC Creators

There have been a ton of tweets regarding the announcement to put James Gunn and Peter Safran at the top of DC, and creatives from both Marvel Studios and DC Studios have made it clear they are very happy for the two and excited about what their incredibly creative minds will create.

“So here it is, the super talents we’ve been waiting for to take over & have some actual FUN. I cannot say enough about both @JamesGunn and Peter Safran & how they both get the characters in the DCU. They understand them at a level that lines up with how Amanda [Conner, partner and collaborator] and I view the DCU.” – Harley Quinn and Jonah Hex writer Jimmy Palmiotti.

“My desire to see more DC content just magically increased ONE GAZILLION PERCENT!” Batman Adventures and The Amazing Spider-Man writer Dan Slott.

“FREAKING AWESOME BUDDY. LOVE IT and LOVE YOU GUYS!!!!!!!,” Smallville cast member and Justice League voice actor Michael Rosenbaum appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

“Congrats James. Good for you, and so good for the movies.” Marvel’s Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson.

It is very clear that everyone is super excited about the development, and both Marvel and DC creatives are delighted. This is quite a positive development, as the two studios are usually painted to have this huge and deep rivalry between them, but maybe there is less truth behind that than we think.

