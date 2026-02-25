Call it an unpopular opinion, but I like how Resident Evil rewrites the rules at every turn. Sure, some titles are stronger than others, though it’s never obvious what comes next, such as the case with Resident Evil Requiem. In this instance, Capcom listened to the fans and paid attention to what the RE community wants: a return to the grassroots. In turn, it unleashes an Avengers: Endgame-like spectacle that combines the best elements of two of my favorite games in the series: Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4.

The trailers only touch upon the surface level of what you should expect from Resident Evil Requiem. The story sees FBI agent Grace Ashcroft head off to the Wrenwood Hotel to investigate a series of unfortunate events. This location is also the same place in which her mother, Alyssa, was murdered years earlier, so Grace holds complicated emotions about this case. While investigating, Grace is kidnapped by the mysterious Victor Gideon, who looks like the byproduct of a threeway relationship between Igor, Victor Frankenstein, and Frankenstein’s Monster. Gideon takes Grace to the Rhodes Hill Chronic Care Center where all kinds of new and fleshy horrors await. Fortunately, DSO agent Leon S. Kennedy is also on the case, so it doesn’t take long for his and Grace’s paths to intersect and merge.

Image Credit: Capcom

Considering there are two protagonists in the form of Grace and Leon, there might be a concern about the balance of gameplay here. Capcom does right by both characters, though, giving everyone enough time to shine in this story. Grace isn’t a fighter by any means; her missions are about stealth and basic survival, so the player will need to use limited resources and smarts to stay alive. On the other hand, Leon is the all-action guy; it’s all about lighting up the enemies and stocking up on as much firepower for rifles, machine guns, and handguns as possible. Trust me, you never have enough ammo here.

Yet, both characters have weaknesses in the storyline. Grace doesn’t feel equipped for this assignment, so there’s a natural fear and apprehension to her character. She’s jittery, and this comes across in her first-person gameplay. Leon isn’t at the peak of his powers either, as he grapples with an infection. Of course, this is Leon, so he will soldier on, even if he’s operating at 10% of what he can do.

Image Credit: Capcom

Regardless of who’s in the driving seat, Resident Evil Requiem still features the puzzle-solving dynamics that the RE community knows all too well and gets stumped on for hours. While there are a few doozies to rattle the mind, the biggest challenge is the enemies – especially when playing as Grace. It’s tempting to stand your ground and solve the problem in real time, but when in doubt, the only solution is to run. Read those maps, people – and unlock all locked pathways if possible.

Additionally, the shifts in locations provide an altogether different set of challenges. At times, this plays out like the best-of hits in the franchise, as the settings possess their own unique enemies and require specific strategies. It’s like taking a walk down memory lane and meeting old pals (who definitely want to kill you) all over again.

Image Credit: Capcom

While some might call this nostalgia-bait, Resident Evil Requiem figures out a way to connect a variety of stories from the past and enhance the overall franchise’s narrative. It ties up a few loose threads from before and creates new pathways for the future. Not all fans will be happy about these creative choices, but seriously now, this series isn’t Hemingway. Embrace the lunacy of it all and enjoy it for what it is.

Much like the latest games in the series, Resident Evil Requiem requires anywhere between 10 to 14 hours to complete the main story. I’m not a completionist by any means, so I would imagine the estimates of around 30 to 40 hours to be accurate. In my generous playthrough, it took me around 14 hours with a bit of exploring and trying to figure out some brain-racking puzzle sections. There’s definitely an incentive to replay the game to find what might have been missed before, as well as another special reason. No spoilers here.

Image Credit: Capcom

Maybe it’s recency bias. Maybe it’s the emotional rollercoaster of the story. Maybe it’s the fact that Leon is one of my favorite characters in video games. Whatever it is, Resident Evil Requiem has become one of my favorite games – ever. From its unmatched survival horror and addictive action mechanics to the compelling narrative that shows The Last of Us who’s boss in this genre, this is a crowd-pleaser through and through. Resident Evil Requiem is an early contender for game of the year, unquestionably.

