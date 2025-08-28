Twenty-one years after The Village hit theatres and divided audiences, M. Night Shyamalan has finally revealed the original ending that never made it to screen. And let’s just say, it wasn’t lanterns, cloaks, and whispered warnings about “those we don’t speak of.” It was… Jay-Z.

During a retrospective Q&A with FLC senior programmer Tyler Wilson, Shyamalan admitted he originally ended the 2004 film with a hard left turn into hip-hop modernity. “It was um, gosh, should I even say it? Geez,” Shyamalan hesitated before spilling. “It was really… originally she comes out and it kind of cuts to the perspective of a guy driving a truck and rap is playing and I picked a song of an album that hadn’t come out yet which was 99 Problems from Jay-Z.”

Imagine that tonal whiplash. You’ve just sat through an eerie slow-burn thriller set in what looks like the 19th century, and suddenly you’re blasted into the modern world with “I got 99 problems but a—” you know the rest. Shyamalan even shot a sequence where a truck driver nearly hits Ivy (Bryce Dallas Howard) as she climbs a fence, followed by a bizarre detour involving the driver, a gas station attendant, and the modern world bumping up against the sheltered innocence of the village.

Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

The reaction was absolute chaos. “Literally I remember that we showed it to an audience and they were like half the audience was like this is my favorite movie of all time and then the other half was like I was so offended. I can’t believe it,” Shyamalan recalled. In the end, he admits he didn’t have “the guts to keep it.” Instead, the final cut kept the quieter, more somber reveal that the elders were staging an elaborate historical cosplay to shield their community from the brutality of modern life.

Looking back, it’s wild to think that one of Shyamalan’s most polarizing films could have ended on one of the most jarring needle drops in cinema history. The director, often hailed as “the master of the twist” since his breakout The Sixth Sense in 1999, already had a reputation by the time The Village released. After Unbreakable and Signs, audiences expected another shocking revelation. What they got instead was a story about fear, control, and the lies people tell to preserve innocence.

The twist, that the monsters were costumes and the village actually existed in modern times, hit differently. Some found it profound. Others felt duped. But watching the movie now, with its meticulous production design and haunting atmosphere, it feels less like a failure and more like a misunderstood modern fairytale. Shyamalan even compared the decision the villagers make at the end, choosing to keep living the lie, as “a beautiful moment.”

Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Released on July 30, 2004, The Village starred Joaquin Phoenix, Adrien Brody, and Bryce Dallas Howard. At the time, critics savaged it, audiences mocked it, and the marketing didn’t help, overselling it as a monster movie instead of what it truly was: a meditation on fear and isolation. Yet two decades later, with films like The Witch or even Shyamalan’s own Knock at the Cabin reshaping how we think about horror, The Village suddenly feels ahead of its time.

Would the Jay-Z ending have saved it? Maybe not. But it would’ve been the most talked-about final scene of 2004.

