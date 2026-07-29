Fans have wanted John Cena to play Duke Nukem ever since Paramount first came up with the idea back in 2018. Now, nearly eight years later, Cena himself has made it clear that he still hasn’t officially signed on for the role, but he does have a suggestion for someone who could take his place.

With the help of Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg leading the project, everybody’s favourite tough guy, Duke Nukem, is finally getting his own movie. Of course, you’ll agree that it’s a great fit for wrestler-turned-actor John Cena to play Duke Nukem in the upcoming movie. But when Cena was asked about it directly at FAN EXPO New Orleans, he made it clear that nothing is set in stone. “I’m not in the movie finance business,” he told the crowd (via Wrestlezone).

But could it still happen?

Duke Nukem Joins Hollywood’s Video Game Movie Boom

Ask any film critic: video games are the next big thing for movies. Just as comics dominated the past decade, video game adaptations seem to dominate the modern entertainment market, both on the small and the big screen. From Fallout to The Last of Us and even Five Nights at Freddy’s, these digital diversions are here to become the next MCU.

Knowing that filmmakers are desperate to come up with fresh ideas for video game adaptations, it’s no wonder some of them are looking for less “mainstream” characters to bring to live-action. I mean, there’s a Margot Robbie The Sims film coming out – if that doesn’t sound weird enough, I don’t know what does.

When it comes to non-PC video game characters, nothing gets closer to the one and only Duke Nukem. If you’re a younger player you might remember Duke (sadly) from Duke Nukem Forever, or perhaps from Bulletstorm’s DLC. However, if you grew up in the nineties, you know there’s no one as macho and with more metallic gonads than the Duke.

You can't see him as @JohnCena but you can see him as Duke Nukem XD @WWE pic.twitter.com/y1iO6hRbZb — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) January 23, 2018

Surprisingly, a Duke Nukem movie almost happened in 2018, when it was reported that John Cena would play the iconic role. That movie never materialized. Then, in 2022, a new Duke Nukem film resurfaced, this time from Cobra Kai’s creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. One thing is for sure: John Cena needs to be the Duke.

Worth clarifying: Cena isn’t formally attached to that Legendary project. His connection dates back to the shelved 2018 Paramount take, which never got made — a separate iteration of the idea entirely. Legendary’s version, produced by the Cobra Kai team, now has a completed script from writers Ben Zazove and Evan Turner, but Cena has never been officially confirmed for it.

John Cena: Duke Nukem Role “Isn’t a Done Deal”

Image Credit: Apogee Software/3D Realms

The good news is that he didn’t completely rule himself out while talking at FAN EXPO New Orleans. But he did mention that he would sign on if the right people were involved and they approached him with a good script. So, basically, he’s just not going to get ahead of a project that’s already burned through two studios and multiple false starts since 2018.

Cena also floated a backup option. Having just seen Cody Rhodes suit up as Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, Cena joked that the WWE Champion could make “a pretty good Duke Nukem, too” — the first time anyone tied to the project has floated an alternative to Cena himself.

John Cena’s 2026 Movie Slate Doesn’t Include Duke Nukem

There’s a reason Cena’s hesitation stands out: 2026 has already been one of his most active years on screen, even with in-ring competition behind him. His slate includes:

Little Brother — released June 26, 2026, Netflix

Coyote vs. Acme — August 28, 2026, theaters

Matchbox: The Movie — October 9, 2026, Apple TV

The Janson Directive — still in development/pre-production, with no confirmed release date

That contrast is the real story here: with more film roles landing than ever and no more matches to train for, why is the one role fans have wanted since 2018 still stuck in limbo?

Why John Cena Is Still the Perfect Duke Nukem

One look at John Cena is all you need to convince yourself he was born to play Duke Nukem. Sure, 3D Realms had other action heroes in mind when they came up with the character. At the time, Duke was more a caricature of Arnie and Stallone, considering Cena was just about to enter the WWE when Duke Nukem Zero Hour came to the N64 and was nowhere near as popular in films.

Now, however, he’s perfect. Sure, he might look a bit more “vintage” than the traditional Duke, but his age works perfectly for the character. He could portray a Duke that’s been away from the spotlight for a while – you know, just as Duke Nukem as a whole has been the last fifteen years.

Cena’s WWE Background Gives Him an Edge as Duke Nukem

Beyond the unequivocally similar looks, Cena’s background as a professional wrestler allows him to perform feats other actors would only dream of doing without a stunt double. Cena is in the same boat as Dave Bautista – a certified badass who’s proved he has an undeniable talent for good acting.

The Ricky Stanicky star has embodied similar characters with the same aplomb in recent years. DC fans would surely love to see the man who reinvigorated Peacemaker becoming the Duke in a live-action adaptation.

After all, more than just an action hero, Cena is a multifaceted talent. An accomplished actor who also showcases impeccable comedic timing – John Cena is, without a doubt, the modern equivalent of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Better yet, it’s like the 80s and 90s versions of Arnie became one – that’s the kind of energy that Cena brings to the screen and precisely the vibe we’d need from someone playing a character that never takes itself too seriously.

Even with Cena’s own hesitation, knowing that he was already tied to the character once might be all that fans need to hear to expect great things from the possible film. At least, better things than Duke Nukem Forever, we hope.

Tell us, would you like to see John Cena play Duke Nukem in a live-action movie?