Walking onto the set of Sarah’s Oil, award-winning South African actor Stelio Savante (Nefarious, The Chosen) had a unique problem: he had to step into the mind of Earl Raskin, a man driven by greed in racist Oklahoma during the early 1900s. But it seems that even though the story takes place halfway across the world during a different time, Savante was able to connect. It reminded him of his own country’s past.

Speaking about Sarah’s Oil, he said, “Cyrus and Betsy Nowrasteh’s script gave me goosebumps….it reminded me of South Africa’s history with racism — and I was sadly unaware of Sarah Rector’s story and how important it was through the backdrop of the Oklahoma oil rush.”

So, even though he had never set foot in 1900s America, the faith-based film connected with Savante immediately. The story follows Sarah Rector, an 11-year-old African American girl who believes there’s oil beneath her barren land. Her discovery turns her into one of the youngest millionaires in American history. Naturally, all the attention draws enemies and those who wish to take it away from her.

Image Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Savante’s role isn’t a big one, but one that’s important to the story. He shares scenes with Zachary Levi, Garret Dillahunt, and Sonequa Martin-Green.

Talking about his time making the film, he said, “Cy is masterful, an absolutely fearless and unapologetic filmmaker that thrives on historical and controversial themes & that’s exactly why this film and its subject matter needs to be seen…history must be remembered so that it isn’t repeated. Working with Cy again, and also with Kenric Green & Sonequa Martin-Green was something that I’ll always treasure.”

Before you even hit play on the exclusive clip, it’s also important to know that Sarah’s Oil has already picked up a NAACP Image Award, a Spur Award from the Western Writers of America, and two Movieguide Awards. It also currently has a 85% Rotten Tomatoes score and A+ CinemaScore on release. That’s impressive.

Watch the exclusive clip here:

We’ll see Stelio Savante next in Dark Horse (starring Jim Caviezel), Green River Killer (starring David Arquette and Nick Stahl) and The December Cross (starring Judd Hirsch).

RELATED: Exclusive Warrior Season 3 Interview With Jonathan Tropper On Bruce Lee & Filming In South Africa