The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to fan castings. The Internet loves to decide which actors would fit perfectly into the roles of characters and superheroes. We see it often with the many roles that have been paired with the enigmatic Henry Cavill, as well as Vin Diesel. The internet has done it again, this time placing the beautiful Keke Palmer in the role of the powerful X-Men character, Rogue (and now she’s dressed up as the popular mutant for Halloween).

Keke Palmer as Rogue

The internet was set alight when opinions started flowing in that Keke Palmer should play Rogue in the inevitable X-Men reboot that will be coming in the future, thanks to the revelation of mutants returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As of yet, no official team for the remake has been suggested yet. We do know that Wolverine will be returning, played by Hugh Jackman, for Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3, although we don’t know much more.

ComicBook.com chatted to Keke Palmer about the possibility of her playing Rogue in an upcoming movie, to which she responded, “That’s confidential, sugar. No, I’m kidding. I don’t know. I just know that the fans, the way that the fans have me booked, honey, online, I got to do a gig every week. So if we’re adding Marvel to it, hey, let’s do it. I’m ready for Rogue.”

Keke’s Halloween Costume

Going along with the love that her fans have been showing her, Keke Palmer delighted them with a series of posts on her Instagram account, including a video reel complete with visual effects and all, as she donned Rogue’s iconic green and gold suit for this year’s Halloween. Loving her fans for all their support of her, she captioned her post, “There’s nothing I won’t do for you guys! In your Marvel Universe, I’ll always be Rogue.”

Mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

What Marvel Studios’ plans are for the X-Men and mutants, nobody knows. Even the filmmakers of Ms. Marvel, the Disney+ show that was the most recent to include any kind of indication about mutants, didn’t know that they were returning until Kevin Feige made the announcement.

Filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said that Feige was the only one with the “mutant master plan”. Fallah said, “Kevin Feige has the master plan. He’s the only one who knows.” El Arbi said to TVLine that “[The ‘mutant reveal’] was the best-kept secret of the whole show. We didn’t even know about it until we suddenly had a script. So, when we had it, we asked, ‘What’s that about? What’s going to happen?’ And Kevin Feige would say, ‘Just shoot this, put the little music on and that’s that. Should you be part of the future of Ms. Marvel, then you’ll know a little bit more.’”

It wouldn’t be unusual for fans to get what they want when it comes to the MCU, especially when they are excited and willing to riot to get what they want. Hopefully, Marvel Studios will take the hint.

