Karen Gillan is deep into Jumanji 4, and very aware that the internet has eyes. She’s also clearly enjoying herself on set. Production has been rolling for months, and instead of the usual stiff promo energy we usually get from behind-the-scenes pics, the cast keeps dropping cool moments that really make it seem like these guys are real friends. Gillan leads the charge, posting an Instagram photo dump that gives you laughs, warmth, and Ruby Roundhouse’s abs back in form.

One image has the Guardians of the Galaxy actor posing next to a giant nutcracker. No context. No explanation. Just set vibes. It’s the familiar Ruby look, which tells you this sequel isn’t messing with a winning formula. Except this seems to be set in the real world this time. Maybe during Christmas?

In the images that follow, Gillan squeezes into selfies with her hair and makeup team, the kind of shots that only happen when people actually like each other. That same energy showed up earlier when the cast celebrated her birthday on set.

The standout shot shows Gillan, Jack Black, and a child crammed into one frame. Black pulls a classic Jack Black face. Gillan grins like she’s about to ruin the take by laughing. It feels unscripted, which is the point. Jumanji works because the cast is having fun, and in turn, the audience is having fun too.

She closes things out on a quieter note. Gillan holding a child, studying a storyboard, with a deliberately silly spoiler warning slapped over anything useful.

What you can lock in is that the core cast is back. They’re in shape and having fun together. Jumanji 4 is set for December 11, 2026. Let the countdown begin!

