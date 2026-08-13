In 2021, during a roundtable discussion, Jonathan Majors sat down and revealed his dream role: Edward Scissorhands. At the time, the actor, who had just gotten a lot of attention for Lovecraft Country, had already secured his place in Hollywood, headlining Netflix’s The Harder They Fall and stepping into the MCU as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Back then, there was a lot of momentum in his career… Then it all ended. But, wait, Jonathan Majors as Edward Scissorhands? That’s the role he wanted?

Now, before you think of Majors attempting to slice through hedges with metallic fingers, let’s really think about what that could actually look like. Yes, Johnny Depp’s Ed is iconic, but Majors could probably have put a completely new spin on the character. And the potential for that is huge when you think about the fact that the world is now so different from 1990. Imagine an Edward in a different location, reimagined for a new time period, and facing a whole different set of challenges. You can already see the internet reacting with “this isn’t my Edward” memes.

Well, there’s no official reboot in the works. Tim Burton definitely wouldn’t be keen on that – even though we did get that Cadillac ad with Timothée Chalamet as Edward’s son. And even though Winona Ryder reprised her role as Kim, it wasn’t a real sequel or reboot.

So chances of seeing Jonathan Majors as Edward Scissorhands were always going to be slim. And it was even less likely after the domestic violence scandal. After being convicted in 2023 of assault and harassment, he was dropped by Marvel and his character hasn’t shown up since.

Composite Image Credit: Marvel Studios / Netflix / MGM

Now, all these years later, as Majors worked to rebuild his career, he is turning to the big screen with his first big Hollywood comeback, and, oh boy, is it controversial. On August 6, Deadline released the trailer for Run Hide Fight: Infidels (produced by Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire). The first trailer sparked immediate backlash.

If the title didn’t give it away, the film follows a college campus overtaken by radical Islamic terrorists. Many have called it Islamophobic and politically polarizing. And it is an especially strange role for an actor who once dreamt of playing a whimsical Tim Burton character.

Where and when to watch: Run Hide Fight: Infidels premieres September 16, 2026, exclusively on DailyWire+, the Daily Wire’s subscription streaming service. There is no theatrical release planned — the film will be available only to DailyWire+ subscribers.

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