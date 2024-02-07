Summary:

The Superbowl Ad for 2021 featuring Timothée Chalamet and Winona Ryder has generated significant interest.

The ad suggests the possibility of a movie called "Edgar Scissorhands," a sequel to Tim Burton's classic film "Edward Scissorhands."

"Edward Scissorhands" is a gothic romantic fantasy film from 1990, directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder.

The Superbowl Ad for 2021 with Timothée Chalamet and Winona Ryder might be a little old at this point, but it’s had a chokehold on society ever since we got a glimpse of what could be. From Winona Ryder reprising her role as Kim from Tim Burton’s classic Edward Scissorhands to Chalamet being the perfect cast for almost any Tim Burton situation, Edgar Scissorhands is a movie that needs to happen.

RELATED: Fans Call For Edward Scissorhands Reboot Starring Timothée Chalamet

Edward Scissorhands

I don’t know what rock you have been under if you have yet to hear of Tim Burton’s 1990 American gothic romantic fantasy by now. When it comes to Halloween, there is nothing quite like watching many of Tim Burton’s dark but sweet stories, most of which feature Johnny Depp in the leading male role and either Winona Ryder or Helena Bonham Carter in the leading female role.

Edward Scissorhands is a beautiful tale about a humanoid construct with scissors for hands who finds himself in a world that doesn’t understand him when his inventor passes away. Surrounding the inventor’s mansion is an idyllic town where the Boggs family lives, and after a chance encounter with the family’s matriarch, Edward goes to live with them.

Within the Boggs household, Edward meets and ultimately falls in love with their teenage daughter Kim, who eventually overcomes her fear of him and reciprocates his love. Love and life between a human and a humanoid construct don’t seem likely; however, we see this to be true when it is revealed at the end of the movie that Kim is the elderly narrator telling the story to her granddaughter.

While life rarely tends to have happy endings, Edgar Scissorhands is a stunning representation of what could have happened if Kim and Edgar had gotten the happily ever after that they deserved.

RELATED: Live-Action Corpse Bride Movie: Fans Want Jenna Ortega & Timothée Chalamet

An Alternate Story

While it does mess with the continuity of Tim Burton’s original film, Edgar Scissorhands gives us a view into what life could have been like if Kimm Boggs and Edward Scissorhands had managed to have a son. While the ad was for a car and wasn’t intended to be a story on its own, the richness of the history of Tim Burton’s classic film still shines through.

In the short video, Kim lives in a suburb with her son Edgar, who has blades for hands just like his father. The first thing of note is that Edward isn’t in the video, indicating that he is still traumatised by the experiences with society that he had in the first film or that he is no longer in the picture.

Despite his outward appearance, Kim still tries to give Edgar an everyday life. Edgar goes to school and has a job at a restaurant, trying his best to fit in with society despite the apparent difficulties. Edgar is quiet, just like Edward, but shows more emotion than the construct could.

One of the most significant issues Edward experienced in the 1990 film was that he could never be accepted because he wasn’t human. So, what would that experience look like for Edgar, who would be part construct and part human?

Without getting into the nitty gritty of how Edgar might have come into being in the first place, it would be interesting to see how the story might have continued, especially since Timothée Chalamet is suited to the role of Edgar and Winona Ryder (and possibly even Johnny Depp) could reprise their roles from the original movie.

RELATED: Jonathan Majors Wants To Play Edward Scissorhands