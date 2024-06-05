If the trailers for Deadpool 3 are any indication, fans can expect a barrage of surprises. From unexpected cameos to intricate plot twists, Marvel is pulling out all the stops to generate excitement for the character’s MCU debut. While fans have been busy piecing together various hints and clues, a new theory posits that Deadpool & Wolverine will eliminate the MCU’s would-be Thanos-level villain, Kang.

Since Jonathan Majors’ arrest in March of 2023 , the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Multiverse Saga has been put in jeopardy. When Disney decided to fire Majors last December, it was a clear sign that maybe – just maybe – the whole Kang Dynasty bit would have to wait.

Now, we’re heading into the next generation of Marvel films with a rather unconventional year for the MCU. Instead of the usual barrage of new flicks coming to theatres and live-action shows storming Disney+, the MCU has taken a bit of a sabbatical, with Deadpool & Wolverine being the only Marvel films coming to theatres this year.

Fortunately for the MCU, fans have been waiting for the introduction of the Merc with a Mouth to the larger franchise for years. Also, having Hugh Jackman back for a (possibly) final round as the Wolverine is something that no X-Men fan will want to miss.

While it’s great to hear that Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool will finally come to the MCU in Deadpool 3, the character’s introduction raises a few questions related to the universe’s internal consistency. How will the MCU deal with Deadpool’s time-travelling shenanigans? And what could it mean that Deadpool has seemingly made its way into Loki‘s Time Wasteland ?

It’s About Time

From the beginning, it’s clear that time and time travel might be the focus points of the new Deadpool film. That would explain the TVA’s involvement, after all. However, if the TVA is involved, that could only mean one thing: Deadpool is on a direct collision course with He Who Remains, aka Kang the Conqueror (one of the most powerful MCU characters).

Thanks to Loki‘s first season, we know Kang essentially oversees the TVA. At least, he did at a point in time, though with Loki‘s season 2 finale, that might be debatable. That said, the Time Wasteland seen many times in Deadpool & Wolverine trailers might be a direct indication of where the movie’s headed. If there’s something that we’ve learned in this phase of the MCU, it is that, in the Multiverse, all roads lead to Kang (one of Marvel’s strongest characters of all time).

If Deadpool, Wolverine and Kang were to face off, that would be a battle for the centuries. Even if Kang has all the powers of the Multiverse at his disposal, we all know how Deadpool solves all his troubles: he’ll most likely just kill Kang then and there.

Two Birds, One Stone

As cynical as it might be to think Marvel might just kill Kang’s character so unceremoniously, this solution would make perfect sense for the MCU on a larger scale. Getting rid of Kang, in a Deadpool movie of all places, would free the MCU to finally erase that pesky Kang Dynasty from its release slate.

It would also make sense in-universe, as unceremoniously killing the big bad of an entire story arc is definitely something that Deadpool would do in the comics. After all, he’s already killed the Marvel Universe – twice!

It’s also possible that Deadpool only kills the version of Kang portrayed by Majors as a symbolic “recast” within the confines of the MCU. Seeing as how Marvel is keeping the Kang Dynasty subtitle for the next Avengers film, a new actor for the Conqueror makes the most sense. So, yes, Deadpool is probably going to kill Kang the Conqueror (if Jonathan Majors doesn’t make a comeback) in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Tell us, would you like to see Wolverine and Deadpool kill Kang in the upcoming MCU film?

Deadpool & Wolverine Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy. Studio: Marvel Studios Running Time: N/A Release Date: July 6, 2024 Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Josh Brolin Director: Shawn Levy Writers: Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Shawn Levy Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy Box Office: N/A