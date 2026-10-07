Jean-Claude Van Damme turns 66 on October 18, 2026, which makes this the perfect moment to revisit one of the most candid things he ever said about a fellow action legend.

The Muscles from Brussels is one of the most recognizable action stars from the 90s. The Kickboxer star has had an up-and-down career in Hollywood. Still, at one point in the mid-nineties, Jean-Claude Van Damme was a bona fide action and martial arts hero ranking just below action heavyweights like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. In 2012, the legends would finally cross paths in The Expendables 2, with Van Damme cast as the villain imaginatively called Jean Vilain (the film holds a 68% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes).

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How Van Damme Stacked Up Against Schwarzenegger and Stallone in the 90s

Image Credit: Cannon Films

Van Damme’s rise to fame in films like Bloodsport, Timecop and Universal Soldier made him popular with action fans. The actor was bracketed alongside Arnold and Stallone as one of the preeminent action stars of the era. While Van Damme’s films were not as popular as the others, he still developed a loyal fan base who enjoyed his swagger and martial arts skills.

In a 1991 interview during the actor’s early days in Hollywood, Van Damme spoke to Fitness Plus Magazine. Interviewers Steve Raimondi and Dorissa Bolinski asked the actor about why he always planned to star in ‘fighting roles.’ Van Damme gives a humorous reply, explaining that he only spoke French at the time but knew his karate experience would help, since he wanted to do James Bond-type movies. He spent a lot of time meeting producers, directors and industry people before landing his first part, and he was confident that his feet could get him roles, just as Arnold’s muscles had done for him.

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What Van Damme Said About Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Acting (and Who He Preferred)

Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox

Jean-Claude Van Damme was also asked to compare himself to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone and who between the two he admires. Van Damme pulls no punches and answers candidly, saying he has lots of respect for Christopher Walken (citing King of New York), and calls Steve McQueen and Paul Newman terrific, adding that he feels their movies have quality. He says Rocky and Rambo were filled with drama and passion, while “Arnold doesn’t move me.” He prefers movies like The Godfather and The Deer Hunter, which he describes as films with real, solid acting and real talent.

Jean-Claude Van Damme’s putdown of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s acting ability may not have hurt the Austrian megastar all that much. Who knows if Arnold even knew about Van Damme’s harsh words then? Van Damme was also less famous, having only just broken out with Bloodsport and a handful of martial arts films. The actor eventually became acquainted with Arnold as Van Damme’s presence rose in Hollywood. By that time, the martial artist may well have recognized why Arnold’s acting ability was not the reason for his success.

Van Damme’s Feet vs. Arnold’s Muscles: The Irony Behind the Acting Dig

The irony is that Van Damme was lambasted for his questionable acting talents; he said in the same interview that his feet got him his roles instead of his acting skills, similar to Arnold using his impressive physique to improve his career in Hollywood. To be fair, he later earned critical acclaim for playing a self-mocking version of himself in JCVD (2008).

Both actors have charm and charisma, compensating for their often-criticized acting talents. Jean-Claude Van Damme may have realized Arnold Schwarzenegger’s real talents were his determination, hard work and charisma that got him to the top of Hollywood. Van Damme may well have appreciated this as he might have seen that he, too, relied on the same qualities to further his career.

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Where to Watch The Expendables 2 Online

Want to see Van Damme and Arnold in the same movie? The Expendables 2 is available to rent or buy digitally on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home, and you can check current subscription streaming options on Rotten Tomatoes or JustWatch.