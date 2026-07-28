Jason Statham fans have noticed a pattern in his movies over the years. He’s always playing a regular Joe with a not-so-regular past. He’s been a mechanic in The Mechanic, a beekeeper in The Beekeeper, a professional transporter in The Transporter, a hitman in Crank, a policeman in Blitz, a construction worker in A Working Man, and a rescue diver in The Meg. It’s all been so on-the-nose that fans have begun making memes about the next job he should take on (the Librarian sounds great, right?). But according to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s latest Instagram post, though, none of those is the role Jason Statham is actually best at: a dad.

Statham and Huntington-Whiteley have always been deliberately quiet about their private life, especially their two children. And so they’ve gone to great lengths to keep both of them out of the public eye over the years. But now, on Statham’s 59th birthday, the model/actress has broken the rule to show fans a side of Statham nobody has seen before. It’s a small glimpse into the family’s day-to-day life – showing the action star as a loving and caring dad.

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham have been together since 2009 and engaged since 2016, though an actual wedding has never been announced. The family relocated to the UK in 2020, a move Huntington-Whiteley has said was always part of the plan for raising their children.

The Instagram carousel included Jack Oscar, now 9, and Isabella James, 4, spending time with Statham, including a tender shot of him holding his daughter aboard a boat as she slept on his chest and another of him carrying Isabella around. She rounded out the set with a few playful selfies of themselves affectionately holding each other.

In fact, it all looks so wholesome it feels like it belongs as the setup for another Jason Statham movie: The Dad. It’s the action movie we didn’t know we needed until now.

But even if we don’t get that one, fans will be happy to know that the action star will appear as Deckard Shaw for Fast Forever and Beekeeper 2 again.

If there’s one line The Stath would deliver about all this, it’s probably: “I’ve done worse jobs for less pay — but never for better company.”