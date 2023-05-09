The Meg followed the story of Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham), a Rescue Diver who is tasked with retrieving a team of scientists from their submersible in the deepest section of the Mariana Trench and ends up being part of the team that takes out the megalodons that escaped. Unfortunately, as the film concluded, audiences were shown that there would be more megalodon attacks as more had escaped the Mariana Trench. After waiting a few years for the next film, the trailer for Meg 2: The Trench finally dropped, and fans of the first film couldn’t be more excited to see Jason Statham return.

What Will Meg 2 Be About

The second will be based on Steve Alten’s novel The Trench, which saw Jonas Taylor dedicated to studying the Megalodon. While doing so, he encounters a short-necked, aquatic dinosaur known as the Kronosaurus. It seems the Mariana Trench isn’t quite done, throwing pre-historic creatures at the humans that would dare to try and explore its deepest caverns.

Statham returns in the sequel and will take on more than one meg. This time there are three hunting oblivious beachgoers in packs, several hundred Kronosaurus who are just as deadly at sea as they are on land and a giant squid who seems to have something against helicopters and boardwalks.

Who is Joining Statham’s Meg Hunting Team?

Given the numerous deaths in the first film, a new cast of characters has been selected to help hunt megs beside Statham’s Jonas Taylor. Some have a history dealing with creatures that are larger than they should be and the ocean, most notably Sienna Guillory, who played Maggie in Clifford the Big Red Dog and Cliff Curtiss, who played the leader of the Metkayina clan, Tonowari in Avatar: The Way of Water. Other cast members include Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Shuya Sophia Cai, Skyler Samuels and Wu Jing.

The film will be directed by Ben Wheatley, who has mostly done smaller indie horror and action films like Kill List and Sightseers and is an expert in terrifying his audience. Wheatly has created several masterpieces with limited budgets, so seeing what he can do with Warner Bros.’s budget for Meg 2: The Trench will be cool.

While he might seem like an odd choice, the trailer demonstrates that he has a very clear vision of the upcoming film and understands how awesome the megalodon can be. For example, he answers the question, “Who would win a fight between a Megalodon and a T-Rex?” in the first few seconds of the trailer by having the giant shark chomp down on the dinosaur’s head.

Combined with his usual stylistic flair, all of that should result in a movie that is even more fun than the first one.

