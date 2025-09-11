James Gunn’s Superman has officially arrived in Minecraft, and yes, the adorable Krypto, Supergirl’s superdog, comes with him. The DLC, a collaboration between DC Studios and Oreville, drops players straight into the Overworld, letting you soar through Metropolis, puzzle-solve, and punch your way past Lex Luthor’s schemes.

The setup sees Luthor announce a shelter for lost puppies in Metropolis. Anyone familiar with Lex (played by Nicholas Hoult in the film) knows exactly what’s coming next.

In the game, your hub is the Fortress of Solitude. Here, you pick missions, check out collectibles, or chill with Krypto. It’s also the place to plan your next move to stop LuthorCorp. If you need backup, the Hall of Justice lets you team up with Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Metamorpho, all while Luthor’s minions try to crash the party.

Image Credit: Mojang Studios

The developers promise that flying through Metropolis is core to the experience. You’ll zig and zag between skyscrapers at speed, throwing punches, freezing enemies with Super Breath, or turning up the heat with Heat Vision. These mechanics are designed to make you feel like Superman rather than a player in a skin. There’s also a nod to classic fans: a free Superman fan top in the Character Creator dressing room, limited to one per account.

The DLC requires Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, sold separately, and includes 11 skins and one full world. You’ll save citizens, solve puzzles, and stop Luthor’s schemes across the Fortress of Solitude, Metropolis, LuthorCorp, and the Hall of Justice. “In this DLC, Lex Luthor is opening a shelter for lost puppies, providing food, shelter, and love. HA! Of course, that’s not what he’s doing. No, no, no, he’s doing evil stuff, as per usual,” the press release reads. “To unravel the mystery and save Metropolis, you’ll have to swoosh through the air, punch, beam, and freeze your enemies, crack puzzles, and if you ever need any help, you can always ask Daily Planet intrepid reporter Lois Lane.”

Image Credit: Mojang Studios

Beyond the game, James Gunn’s Superman is shaping up to be Warner Bros’ standout of 2025. After a rough start with Mickey 17 and The Alto Knights flopping early in the year, Warner Bros reversed course. By April, seven major releases, including Superman, delivered over $600 million in domestic profits. Gunn’s Superman alone, made on a $225 million budget, has grossed $617 million worldwide, nearly tripling Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel profits from 2013.

Minecraft players can now step into this version of the DC Universe, take down Lex Luthor, and explore every corner of Superman’s world.

