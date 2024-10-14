As outstanding as the DCU show has been, you can always rely on the internet to find a flaw in anything. This time, Colin Farrell’s peerless performance as Penguin has been accused of “fatphobia,” not because of any comments the actor has made, mind you – it’s because he uses a fatsuit to play Oz.

Colin Farrell’s Masterclass in Acting

It’s said that some actors are born to play a specific role. Whether it was Sylvester Stallone playing Rambo or Arnold Schwarzenegger with the T-1000, some faces you simply can’t replace – they’re the perfect fit for the character. That happened to the Penguin in 1992’s Batman Returns. Danny DeVito gave his all in an unforgettable performance, setting the bar high for anyone who tried to play Ozzy Coblepot in any future Batman adaptation.

Still, as memorable as DeVito’s Penguin was, Colin Farrell (who was also amazing in Apple TV’s Sugar) has been giving DC fans an acting masterclass with his portrayal of Gotham’s rising crime boss in The Penguin. The series is the first spin-off from Matt Reeves’ The Batman, chronicling Oz Cobb’s gradual transformation into the character of Penguin we know from the comics.

The Internet’s Reaction: Accusations of Fatphobia

On Reddit, communities are lamenting that Farrell was even offered the part, which could have instead gone to a “fat actor who could adequately play the role .” The debate on whether or not overweight actors should be cast in overweight roles has been raging on for years on the internet. Back when The Whale was released, some found Brendan Fraser’s portrayal fatphobic , also lamenting that he had to use prosthetics to achieve his rotund looks.

In Farrell’s case, however, it’s not just internet dwellers who despise the Penguin’s fatsuit. According to insiders, Farrell himself is not a big fan of the prosthetic suit , saying “I never want to put that f***ing suit on again.”

Positive Reception from Fans

It’s not all doom and gloom among DC fans. Most fans have reacted positively to the series , which only gets better with every episode. At the same time, internet dwellers have reminded so-called DC “fans” that actors are, in fact, “acting.” Pretending to be something they’re not is the exact description of what an actor does, and that applies to Colin Farrell pretending to be an overweight mafia boss from a fictional city.

“People have completely forgotten that actors are paid to play dress up,” comments one user on Threads regarding the situation . Even Reddit, a site that would usually be up in arms against Farrell’s fatsuit dilemma, has been mocking the uproar. “Breaking news: Colin Farrel to gain 100lbs for ‘The Batman 2’,” one Redditor joked on the DCU Subreddit .

A Case for Casting Choices

That said, there’s some merit to the argument against Colin Farrell’s fatsuit. Picking the Irish actor for The Batman was one thing, but demanding that he get into heavy prosthetics for a serialized production is something entirely different. Perhaps casting someone that more closely resembled the Penguin we know from the comics for the series might have been a good choice from a producer’s perspective, though I doubt that would have resonated with fans who already loved Farrell’s outstanding performance.

If anything, the fatsuit dilemma only makes Colin Farrell more impressive as a performer. Not only is he showing us some top-tier acting in The Penguin, but he’s doing all that while buried under tons of prosthetics. That alone makes the series one of the best live-action Batman adaptations we’ve ever seen – and the Dark Knight isn’t even in it.

Tell us, what are your thoughts on Colin Farrell’s fatsuit in The Penguin?