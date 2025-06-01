There’s a lot riding on James Gunn’s Superman (2025), set to hit theatres this July. Fans want hope and inspiration. But while most of us are checking release dates and planning IMAX marathons, there’s a group working to make sure kids who’ve never even stepped inside a cinema get to experience the magic of the Man of Steel on the big screen.

ReelOutreach is a non-profit that’s been quietly doing heroic work since 2018. Their mission is simple: to bring the joy of movies to underprivileged kids who need it most. “Since 2018, we’ve taken hundreds of kids from various foster organizations and advocacy groups to see the latest movies in theaters; many of whom had never been to a theater before at all,” their GoFundMe page explains.

After a brief hiatus, ReelOutreach is relaunching its campaign with a goal of raising $15,000 to take these kids to see Superman in July. At the time of writing, they’ve already raised $7,133, almost halfway there.

One of their biggest contributors so far was Superman director James Gunn himself, who donated $1,000. After seeing their campaign on X, Gunn responded the way you’d hope the director of a new Superman movie would: “You got it guys. Just donated so you made the goal. Hope you all have fun!”

Naturally, DC fans felt inspired. “James Gunn helped @ReelOutreach to soar past the $5k goal set for this weekend!” reported DC Film News. “Keep the momentum going for this special #Superman screening event!”

Agents of Fandom added their rally cry: “Even without super strength, heat vision, or flight, you can still be a hero like Superman!”

And that’s exactly the point. Superman, at his best, represents something bigger than just strength and power. He’s the idea that anyone, no matter where they come from, can rise above their circumstances and do good. And what better way to share that message than with a theatre full of kids who might really need to hear it?

Image Credit: DC Studios

DC fans are no strangers to putting their money where their hope is. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement raised over $500,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in honour of Zack Snyder’s daughter Autumn. That’s the kind of fandom that doesn’t just tweet hashtags but changes lives.

So here’s your call to action: if James Gunn can donate towards the special Superman screening and keep it moving, you can give a little too. Help ReelOutreach make sure these kids don’t just see a superhero, but feel like they matter too.

Jonathan “Pa” Kent says it best in the Superman trailer: “Your choices, your actions are what make you who you are.”

